Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) outsourced legal services platform Counsel Press, Inc. (“Counsel Press” or the “Company”) has acquired three providers of outsourced appellate services. Since partnering with ACP last October, the Company acquired Cockle Printing Co. d/b/a Cockle Legal Briefs (“Cockle”) in March, Becker Gallagher Briefs and Records (“Becker Gallagher”) in May and added Lantagne Legal Printing (“Lantagne”) in September.

Collectively, these three companies actively serve thousands of customers throughout the United States across a broad range of geographies and court circuits. The acquisitions enhance Counsel Press’ Supreme Court presence and overall customer base, while providing incremental geographic coverage and growth opportunities across the U.S.

Cockle’s President and third-generation family owner, Andy Cockle said, “This was the right time in Cockle’s growth journey to partner with Counsel Press. As the market leader in appellate services, Counsel Press was a natural home for Cockle given our shared passion for delivering high quality services to customers.”

John Gallagher and Bianca Becker of Becker Gallagher added, “We’re pleased that our customers are in good hands with Counsel Press and that this deal further expands their reach into the Midwest. The acquisition also gives our clients access to a growing list of resources as Counsel Press continues to scale.”

“We are thrilled for Lantagne to become a part of Counsel Press’ vision of being the provider of choice within the appellate services industry,” noted Tony Lantagne. “I look forward to seeing the combined business thrive in the coming years.”

“Lantagne, Becker Gallagher and Cockle have all built exceptional reputations in the appellate services market as trusted partners to their clients,” said Counsel Press CEO, Scott Thompson. “Each further enhances Counsel Press’ market presence, particularly in the Supreme Court, while strengthening our position as the provider of choice for appellate services. I am excited to welcome Lantagne, Becker Gallagher and Cockle to the Counsel Press family.”

Counsel Press and ACP will pursue continued M&A opportunities in the core appellate services market, while also looking to expand services offered to its broad customer base across the Am Law 100. ACP Partner Matt Iodice, Managing Partner Rob Langley, Operating Partner Joe Eazor, Vice President Matt Bowen and Associate Sarah Mahosky worked alongside Counsel Press Management on the transaction.

