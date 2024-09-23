DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – has announced a new ultra-efficient and highly reliable DC-DC converter module. This innovative 1,300 W device delivers a 28 V output in an industry-standard half-brick form factor, significantly reducing energy consumption while offering integrated remote digital control capabilities.

The Advanced Energy Artesyn® ADH1300-48S28 DC-DC converter is designed for telecom wireless base stations and other equipment that have radio frequency power amplifiers (RFPAs). With nearly 96% efficiency at full load, compact, high-performance isolated converter delivers lower OpEx for RF telecom power amplifiers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Advanced Energy Artesyn® ADH1300-48S28 DC-DC converter is designed for telecom wireless base stations and other equipment that have radio frequency power amplifiers (RFPAs). The converter has an industry-leading efficiency of nearly 96% at full load. In addition, its thermal design is ideal for Ingress Protection (IP)-sealed enclosures such as remote radio head (RRH) equipment that require contact-cooled devices. A PMBus interface enables remote configuration, monitoring and control, reducing maintenance costs.

"RF power amplifiers, the highest energy-consuming part of base stations, need the highest available efficiency during all operations," said Joe Voyles, Advanced Energy’s vice president of Industrial Power Conversion Products. “As power demands increase, Advanced Energy’s compact half-brick ADH1300-48S28 converters deliver more power with greater efficiency without increasing the form factor. This enables more compact designs, helps ensure uninterrupted network coverage for operators and can lower operating costs – essentially helping to future-proof RFPA applications."

The ADH1300-48S28 provides a wide range of voltage adjustments to give designers the flexibility to tune performance to their target applications. In addition, the module incorporates protection against over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit conditions.

For more information on ADH1300-48S28 visit here.

