Advantest Wins 2024 Supplier of the Year Award from Qualcomm

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has been awarded Qualcomm ’s 2024 Supplier of the Year – Test Equipment & Hardware award at the Qualcomm Supplier Summit in San Diego.

The Qualcomm Supplier Summit celebrates and recognizes the company’s outstanding supplier partners across categories. Supplier partners help support Qualcomm’s diversification strategy as the company executes on the opportunities ahead across automotive, compute, XR, industrial IoT and more.

“We are thrilled to award Advantest with the 2024 Supplier of the Year award in the Test Equipment & Hardware category," said Kee K. Chang, SVP, Chief Procurement Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We utilize Advantest technology across key parts of our business as we test our devices. Our suppliers are valued partners as we continue to diversify across industries.”

“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from one of our esteemed partners, and we remain dedicated to expanding our range of test solutions to support Qualcomm's continued growth,” said Sanjeev Mohan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Advantest America and Europe. “This award serves as a testament to our steadfast commitment to our customers as we believe building trusting relationships across the supply chain is key to achieving success in this rapidly evolving market.”