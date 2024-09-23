Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Advantest Wins 2024 Supplier of the Year Award from Qualcomm

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has been awarded

Advantest America, Inc., Associated Press

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has been awarded Qualcomm ’s 2024 Supplier of the Year – Test Equipment & Hardware award at the Qualcomm Supplier Summit in San Diego.

The Qualcomm Supplier Summit celebrates and recognizes the company’s outstanding supplier partners across categories. Supplier partners help support Qualcomm’s diversification strategy as the company executes on the opportunities ahead across automotive, compute, XR, industrial IoT and more.

“We are thrilled to award Advantest with the 2024 Supplier of the Year award in the Test Equipment & Hardware category," said Kee K. Chang, SVP, Chief Procurement Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We utilize Advantest technology across key parts of our business as we test our devices. Our suppliers are valued partners as we continue to diversify across industries.”

“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from one of our esteemed partners, and we remain dedicated to expanding our range of test solutions to support Qualcomm's continued growth,” said Sanjeev Mohan, Senior Vice President of Sales, Advantest America and Europe. “This award serves as a testament to our steadfast commitment to our customers as we believe building trusting relationships across the supply chain is key to achieving success in this rapidly evolving market.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Over the past year, Advantest provided Qualcomm Technologies with dedicated customer support and unique test solutions tailored to the company’s needs. Advantest’s broad product portfolio spans SoC and memory testers, handlers, software, system-level test (SLT), device interfaces, and field service support to provide customers with best-in-class solutions that span the entire semiconductor value chain. Advantest remains dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that support our customers as they strive for innovation.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at  www.advantest.com.

Contact: Cassandra Koenig Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy