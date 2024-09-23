NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Aegis Financial Lines (AFL), a division of Aegis General Insurance Agency, in partnership with sister company K2 Financial, announces today their expanded capabilities to write admitted risks located in New York. Through the use of the Free Trade Zone, AFL can now offer up to $5M in capacity on an admitted basis for Financial Institutions located in New York. This capability is for all lines including Professional and Technology Errors and Omissions (E&O), Directors and Officers, Employment Practices and Fiduciary Liability.

AFL’s expansion will grow distribution channels and build upon their existing capability to offer $10M in capacity on a non-admitted basis for all Financial Institutions nationwide. With a broad appetite for Financial Institutions and specializing in FinTech businesses, AFL provides Brokers, Agents, and Insureds with cutting-edge solutions that set industry standards.

"I am thrilled to introduce this new offering, which enhances our ability to build on the momentum and success we've achieved since our launch," said Kevin Leach, Founder and Senior Vice President of AFL. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to providing market-leading solutions for our insureds and positions us to better serve the needs of Financial Institutions in New York."

About Aegis Financial Lines

Established in July 2023 by Kevin Leach in collaboration with Simon Holt of K2 Financial, Aegis Financial Lines (AFL) was created with the recognition that investment businesses and Fintechs demand not only specialized expertise, customized insurance solutions, and claims support, but also want them available in their home market. AFL is committed to meeting the unique insurance needs of these clients by offering tailored solutions and diversified capacity. With a focus on the Investment Management and Fintech sectors, AFL aims to provide Brokers, Agents, and Insureds with cutting-edge solutions that set industry standards.

AFL is a K2 Insurance Services brand.

About K2 Insurance Services:

K2 Insurance Services is an insurance services holding company which owns and controls a diverse set of MGAs, marketing, underwriting and servicing over $1.5 billion annually in niche commercial and personal insurance premiums. Our mission is to protect what matters most to our partners and clients through personalized and specialty insurance products by distributing innovative programs and products through trusted direct, retail and wholesale channels. Formed and led by successful insurance industry veterans and backed by Warburg Pincus, K2 is leading the way with specialty insurance programs.

