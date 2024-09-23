Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Alegria™ Expands Its Fall Collection With Trendy Boots and Mary Janes

AP News, Associated Press

ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Alegria ™, a leading California-based women’s comfort shoe brand, proudly announces the expansion of its fall collection. This latest lineup introduces a variety of trendy boots and chic Mary Janes, catering to the dynamic and diverse needs of modern women. In recent years, Alegria has gained recognition for its clogs and nursing shoes, but at its core, Alegria is a comfort lifestyle footwear company, and this year’s fall collection underscores its commitment to blending comfort with fashion for every woman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924838944/en/

Photos of the new styles in the Alegria Fall Collection. From top left clockwise: HARMONI in CHOCOLATE (also available in BLACK and CAMEL), HADI in BEIGE (also available in BLACK), MIKKI in LORETTA RED (also available in LORETTA, SHOWBOAT and LORETTA CROW), FRANKIE in DRIFTWOOD (also available in OREGANO and ASPHALT), JOCLYN in DAPPER BLACK and JAZMINE in DAPPER BLACK (also available in BLACK NAPPA). (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’ve merged the core comfort and support of our clogs with contemporary fashionable styles and that has even our most loyal customers asking, 'Is this really Alegria?'," said Irene Chen, vice president of operations at Alegria. “The fact that a fashion bootie comes equipped with robust cushioning and arch support instead of a hard, stiff bottom is what will truly excite both our existing and new customers."

Alegria's dedication to combining fashion with functionality shines through in this collection. The fall lineup features three new styles with the Signature Arch™ footbed, which features a dual-density footbed that provides lasting comfort for long hours. The firmer heel cup offers stabilizing support and ensures that the foot remains steady and balanced while the cushioned layer under the forefoot flexes easily with each stride.

Signature Arch™ Footbed styles include:

  • Harmoni: A wedge boot that incorporates the most Alegria DNA, Harmoni offers a neoprene upper accommodating various foot types, including wider feet.
  • Hadi: This all-leather wedge boot option is perfect for those who prioritize durability and style.
  • Mikki: A boot with western elements for a distinct vibe.

The other three styles feature FreshWell™ technology that enables feet to feel and smell amazing. It contains an embedded, plush cushioning beneath the heel that absorbs pressure, making each step feel light and comfortable. The power of bamboo and charcoal in the footbed work in tandem for superior odor control, ensuring a fresh feeling all day long.

FreshWell™ Technology styles include:

  • Frankie: A Chelsea boot with a leather upper and a counter zipper for easy on-and-off.
  • Joclyn: An Oxford-style shoe featuring a stain-resistant leather upper and adjustable laces.
  • Jazmine: A classic leather Mary Jane style featuring an adjustable hook-and-loop strap.

"We understand that women juggle numerous roles, from being professionals to driving kids to activities and enjoying evenings out with friends or their partner," added Chen. "Our goal is for women wearing our shoes to move through their day effortlessly, embracing every role with comfort and ease. Even if they're on their feet all day, Alegria helps them do it in style, ergonomically and without discomfort."

To learn more about Alegria’s Signature Arch™ dual-density footbed, visit: Alegria Signature Arch™ Press Kit.

To learn more about the new Alegria FreshWell™ technology, visit: Alegria FreshWell™ Press Kit.

To shop these styles and more, visit alegriashoes.com.

About Alegria™ Alegria™ is a leading women’s comfort shoe brand headquartered in California. Living up to its name of happiness, Alegria™ designs shoes made to be comfortable and supportive to provide women with the happiness their feet deserve. As a shoe company that has been awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, Alegria™ takes great pride in its interchangeable patented footbeds, which is the secret behind every pair of shoes Alegria™ makes. With supple leathers and vivid prints, Alegria™ pairs style with comfort, creating the ultimate shoe for every woman. To learn more about Alegria™ and the shoes it has to offer, visit alegriashoes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924838944/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Jennifer Thurlow

Red Shoes Inc.

920-574-3253

jennifer@redshoesinc.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL LUXURY LIFESTYLE DEPARTMENT STORES SPECIALTY CONSUMER CATALOG FASHION RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN FOOTWEAR

SOURCE: Alegria

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 01:15 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 01:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924838944/en

