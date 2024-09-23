Alegria™ Expands Its Fall Collection With Trendy Boots and Mary Janes

ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Alegria ™, a leading California-based women’s comfort shoe brand, proudly announces the expansion of its fall collection. This latest lineup introduces a variety of trendy boots and chic Mary Janes, catering to the dynamic and diverse needs of modern women. In recent years, Alegria has gained recognition for its clogs and nursing shoes, but at its core, Alegria is a comfort lifestyle footwear company, and this year’s fall collection underscores its commitment to blending comfort with fashion for every woman.

Photos of the new styles in the Alegria Fall Collection.

"We’ve merged the core comfort and support of our clogs with contemporary fashionable styles and that has even our most loyal customers asking, 'Is this really Alegria?'," said Irene Chen, vice president of operations at Alegria. “The fact that a fashion bootie comes equipped with robust cushioning and arch support instead of a hard, stiff bottom is what will truly excite both our existing and new customers."

Alegria's dedication to combining fashion with functionality shines through in this collection. The fall lineup features three new styles with the Signature Arch™ footbed, which features a dual-density footbed that provides lasting comfort for long hours. The firmer heel cup offers stabilizing support and ensures that the foot remains steady and balanced while the cushioned layer under the forefoot flexes easily with each stride.

Signature Arch™ Footbed styles include:

Harmoni: A wedge boot that incorporates the most Alegria DNA, Harmoni offers a neoprene upper accommodating various foot types, including wider feet.

Hadi: This all-leather wedge boot option is perfect for those who prioritize durability and style.

Mikki: A boot with western elements for a distinct vibe.

The other three styles feature FreshWell™ technology that enables feet to feel and smell amazing. It contains an embedded, plush cushioning beneath the heel that absorbs pressure, making each step feel light and comfortable. The power of bamboo and charcoal in the footbed work in tandem for superior odor control, ensuring a fresh feeling all day long.

FreshWell™ Technology styles include:

Frankie: A Chelsea boot with a leather upper and a counter zipper for easy on-and-off.

Joclyn: An Oxford-style shoe featuring a stain-resistant leather upper and adjustable laces.

Jazmine: A classic leather Mary Jane style featuring an adjustable hook-and-loop strap.

"We understand that women juggle numerous roles, from being professionals to driving kids to activities and enjoying evenings out with friends or their partner," added Chen. "Our goal is for women wearing our shoes to move through their day effortlessly, embracing every role with comfort and ease. Even if they're on their feet all day, Alegria helps them do it in style, ergonomically and without discomfort."

