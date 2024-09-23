CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Fifth Third Bank is pleased to announce that Bridgit Chayt, head of commercial payments and treasury management, has again been named to American Banker’s list of Most Powerful Women in Banking. The annual list highlights standout accomplishments of female executives in banking and finance.

Chayt was honored by the publication in 2023 and 2024. She will present as part of a panel at American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference on October 23. Together with other honorees, she will share her insights on leadership and organizational culture.

“Bridgit’s leadership and pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in building our Commercial Payments division,” said Fifth Third chairman, CEO and president Tim Spence. “Her direction and strategic vision through our acquisition and implementation of Big Data Healthcare and Rize Money demonstrate our commitment to innovative product development and client-centric solutions.”

Under Chayt’s direction, Fifth Third’s commercial payments business is the sixth largest in the U.S. by revenue, with a top-five market share in six payment categories, and currently processes $17 trillion in annual payments volume. The Bank’s commercial payments and treasury management business has delivered innovative payment strategies and scalable technology solutions for businesses worldwide, working with some of the earliest e-commerce companies.

For more than 20 years, American Banker or its predecessor publication has recognized the leading women in banking. Through a rigorous nomination process, the publication selects and recognizes top-performing female executives in banking. In addition to awarding honors to Most Powerful Women in Banking designees, American Banker also identifies and salutes the Most Powerful Women to Watch, Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams and Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next – an annual list of rising stars.

