Aramark Receives Awards for Commitment to People and the Planet

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Aramark, (NYSE: ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, with operations spanning the education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections sectors, today announced several company leaders and programs were recognized with prestigious awards for environmental sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, and building local communities.

Natily Santos, Aramark's Vice President of Responsible Sourcing, speaks at an event for women business owners and entrepreneurs. Aramark was recently recognized in DiversityComm Inc.’s 2024 list of the Best of the Best Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Minority Business Enterprises. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark is dedicated to reducing inequity, building communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and protecting the planet while continuously strengthening the foundation and long-term value proposition of its business. Be Well. Do Well.® is Aramark’s platform to articulate, focus, and accelerate this commitment to people and the planet.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished so far in support of our Be Well. Do Well. efforts,” said John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer, Aramark. “It exemplifies who we are as a company, who we are as a responsible business partner, and who we are as a neighbor.”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Recognition

Fenimore Fisher, Aramark Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, was selected as one of the Top 15 Champions of Diversity from DiversityGlobal Magazine in September 2024.

Known for driving DEI success through operational immersion, Fisher brings more than 25 years of advocacy and leadership experience to his role at Aramark.

Fisher adheres to four strategic priorities for advancing Aramark’s DEI initiatives and goals as follows:

Enhancing the inclusiveness of global leadership teams;

Promoting professional development;

Driving Employee Resource Group (ERG) global membership and impact, and

Aligning DEI with the overall business growth strategy.

Aramark’s commitment to Sourcing Ethically and Inclusively was recognized in DiversityComm Inc.’s 2024 list of the Best of the Best Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs).

The list recognizes companies that have shown their unwavering commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in their supply chains, creating opportunities for historically underrepresented groups.

“We are honored to be recognized for the work we are doing to strengthen our supply chain with diverse suppliers,” said Natily Santos, Aramark Vice President of Responsible Sourcing. “Suppliers identified as diverse, women-owned, or small businesses are integral to building a resilient supply chain. Our supplier diversity and inclusion initiatives focus on fostering innovation, expanding market reach, and reflecting the communities we serve. By empowering a wide range of suppliers, we create meaningful opportunities for growth, inclusivity, and long-term success.”

In March 2024, Aramark was also recognized by DiversityComm for its commitment to supplier diversity efforts in support of Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs).

Environmental Sustainability Recognition

Alan B. Horowitz, Aramark Vice President of Sustainability, was selected as one of 20 nominees for CSO Awards North America by Futur/io, a leading institute for corporate sustainable innovation and leadership based in Europe.

The CSO Awards celebrate the contributions of Chief Sustainability Officers who have demonstrated exemplary commitment and leadership in advancing sustainability practices within their organizations.

Horowitz was named one of North America’s Top 100 CSOs by Futur/io in July 2024 and a 2024-25 Walter J. Conti visiting professor of the Penn State School of Hospitality Management.

Other Notable Be Well. Do Well. Awards in 2024