Aramark Receives Awards for Commitment to People and the Planet

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Aramark, (NYSE: ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, with operations spanning the education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections sectors, today announced several company leaders and programs were recognized with prestigious awards for environmental sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, and building local communities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924461360/en/
Natily Santos, Aramark's Vice President of Responsible Sourcing, speaks at an event for women business owners and entrepreneurs. Aramark was recently recognized in DiversityComm Inc.’s 2024 list of the Best of the Best Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Minority Business Enterprises. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aramark is dedicated to reducing inequity, building communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and protecting the planet while continuously strengthening the foundation and long-term value proposition of its business. Be Well. Do Well.® is Aramark’s platform to articulate, focus, and accelerate this commitment to people and the planet.
“I am so proud of what we have accomplished so far in support of our Be Well. Do Well. efforts,” said John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer, Aramark. “It exemplifies who we are as a company, who we are as a responsible business partner, and who we are as a neighbor.”
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Recognition
Fenimore Fisher, Aramark Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, was selected as one of the Top 15 Champions of Diversity from DiversityGlobal Magazine in September 2024.
Known for driving DEI success through operational immersion, Fisher brings more than 25 years of advocacy and leadership experience to his role at Aramark.
Fisher adheres to four strategic priorities for advancing Aramark’s DEI initiatives and goals as follows:
Aramark’s commitment to Sourcing Ethically and Inclusively was recognized in DiversityComm Inc.’s 2024 list of the Best of the Best Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs).
The list recognizes companies that have shown their unwavering commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in their supply chains, creating opportunities for historically underrepresented groups.
“We are honored to be recognized for the work we are doing to strengthen our supply chain with diverse suppliers,” said Natily Santos, Aramark Vice President of Responsible Sourcing. “Suppliers identified as diverse, women-owned, or small businesses are integral to building a resilient supply chain. Our supplier diversity and inclusion initiatives focus on fostering innovation, expanding market reach, and reflecting the communities we serve. By empowering a wide range of suppliers, we create meaningful opportunities for growth, inclusivity, and long-term success.”
In March 2024, Aramark was also recognized by DiversityComm for its commitment to supplier diversity efforts in support of Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs).
Environmental Sustainability Recognition
Alan B. Horowitz, Aramark Vice President of Sustainability, was selected as one of 20 nominees for CSO Awards North America by Futur/io, a leading institute for corporate sustainable innovation and leadership based in Europe.
The CSO Awards celebrate the contributions of Chief Sustainability Officers who have demonstrated exemplary commitment and leadership in advancing sustainability practices within their organizations.
Horowitz was named one of North America’s Top 100 CSOs by Futur/io in July 2024 and a 2024-25 Walter J. Conti visiting professor of the Penn State School of Hospitality Management.
Other Notable Be Well. Do Well. Awards in 2024
Aramark was recognized as one of the 2024 Civic 50, the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. by Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change. The company was also recognized this year by the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia as one of the top 50 civic-oriented businesses in Greater Philadelphia.
The company was also listed among the 2024 Fair360 Top 50 Companies for workplace fairness, transparency, equitable outcomes for employees, and other measures. Fair360 also listed Aramark as a Top Company for Black Executives.
In July 2024, Aramark was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN. This is the eighth consecutive year the company earned a top score on the Disability Equality Index.
Aramark was also recognized with several awards for its sustainability initiatives, including Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2024, 2024 Virginia Green Travel Leader Award (at James Madison University), and 2024 Green Restaurant Award in the Reusables and Disposables category (at Coastal Carolina University).
Finally, Newsweek recently recognized Aramark as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025. The list highlights companies that employees respect and job searchers want to work for.
“From fostering innovation and professional growth to championing work-life balance, these organizations set the standard for what it means to be an admired employer,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.
To learn more about Aramark’s responsible business practices and progress, please visit https://www.aramark.com/environmental-social-governance.
About Aramark
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” The Civic 50 by Points of Light 2024, Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Black Executives,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924461360/en/
CONTACT: Erin Noss
(215) 409-7403
noss-erin@aramark.com
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY RECYCLING ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SUSTAINABILITY FOOD/BEVERAGE DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) ENVIRONMENT FUND RAISING RETAIL OTHER PHILANTHROPY ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)
SOURCE: Aramark
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/24/2024 09:30 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924461360/en