BARK Relaunches Fan-Favorite Advent Calendar for Dogs

BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the return of its Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar for dogs and dog parents to partake in this holiday season. Available exclusively at Costco stores and on costco.com, BARK’s extra large advent calendar features eight holiday-themed BARK toys and 16 treats, now available while supplies last.

Last year, BARK’s Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar debuted online and in select Costco stores and experienced a season of constant restocks and sell-outs. This year, to ensure even more dogs can join in the tradition of counting down to Christmas with their families, the advent calendar is launching in more Costco stores across the country.

“When the Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar first launched at Costco, it was their loyal shoppers and engaged social media community that helped drive buzz and excitement around this new holiday offering,” said Michael Black Chief Revenue Office and General Manager, Consumables at BARK. “We heard about consistent sell-outs from our customers who said shelves couldn’t be restocked fast enough! We are bringing back this one-of-a-kind advent calendar this holiday season for more dogs and dog parents to get in on the fun.”

Throughout the month of December, the Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar offers 24 surprises including dog treats in the shape of a Christmas tree, holiday wreath, gingerbread man, star and candy cane and BARK original dog toys, from the Mocha Mutt Latte to the O Christmas Treat and more, created by BARK’s in-house design team. Dog parents can also unlock a shareable immersive digital experience that inserts their pup into five festive holiday filters by scanning the QR on the back of the calendar and uploading their favorite photo.

BARK’s Season’s Sweetings Advent Calendar is a Costco exclusive in stores and on costco.com. Visit bark.co for additional holiday offerings.

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target, Amazon and Chewy; its high-quality, nutritious meals with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.