Benchmark Gensuite, an industry-leading Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), & Sustainability platform provider, announced that its Genny AI solutions received a 2024 New Product of the Year Award from Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) magazine in the EHS Software category.

Benchmark Gensuite’s Genny AI is the market’s first practical suite of generative AI solutions developed to assist EHS, ESG, and sustainability teams with their everyday tasks. Genny AI improves data collection and quality and provides predictive insights to drive more proactive risk mitigation. These AI improvements help organizations safeguard their workforce, protect their assets, and resolve operational issues with speed and accuracy levels that were previously unattainable.

“We are thrilled Genny AI was recognized as an OH&S 2024 New Product of the Year,” said R. Mukund, Benchmark’s founder & CEO. “This award is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and delivering practical AI solutions that empower our customers to solve real-world EHS and sustainability challenges. We are grateful to Occupational Health & Safety Magazine for this honor and remain steadfast in our mission to redefine the future of EHS, ESG, and sustainability data management through transformative solutions like Genny AI.”

Now in its 16th year, the OH&S award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are “particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety.”

"We had a lot of competition in the technology categories, such as AI Technology, EHS Apps and EHS Software, this year," said David Kopf, publisher and executive editor of Occupational Health & Safety. "That doesn't surprise me as data-driven solutions and automation continue to enhance and augment workplace safety. I'm eager to see what develops next!”

Genny AI showcases Benchmark Gensuite’s dedication to advancing AI technology in the EHS industry in deep partnership with its community of subscribers.

