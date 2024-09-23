BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Berkshire Residential Investments announced that Steve Gullo has joined the firm as Managing Director of Portfolio Management. Based in the Firm’s Boston headquarters, Steve brings over 23 years of residential investment management experience. Steve will assist in the development, execution, and investment management of Berkshire’s flagship Value Fund Series. In this position, he will work closely with research, the investments team, asset managers, the property management team, and other functional groups. Steve will report to John Lamb, Partner and Head of Portfolio Management.

“I am thrilled to rejoin Berkshire Residential Investments, a world-class sector specialist. Some of my career’s most formative and foundational years were spent with Berkshire. I've spent the past 15 years at CBRE Investment Management, and I'm looking forward to leveraging the investment and operating experience gained at a global advisory firm to contribute to Berkshire's next stage of growth. Berkshire's strong values and deep appreciation of all its stakeholders, from residents to investors and employees, creates the ideal culture for me personally and professionally,”said Gullo.

Prior to returning to Berkshire, Steve served as Head of Residential Americas at CBRE Investment Management for over 15 years. During his tenure at CBRE Investment Management, Steve completed more than $12 billion in acquisitions, leading both the transactions and asset management teams across the company’s residential investment programs, which contributed to the growth of the firm’s real estate business. Steve also actively supported the firm’s capital raise and investor relations efforts.

“We are delighted to have Steve rejoin Berkshire. Steve’s decades of experience and track record investing throughout the country and across all segments of the residential landscape will help us continue to deliver excellent performance for our partners,” said Lamb.

About Berkshire Residential Investments

Berkshire Residential Investments is a privately held investment management company known for its innovative, owner-operator platform and 57 years of experience in U.S. residential real estate. Berkshire makes investments throughout the capital stack and across the risk spectrum. Berkshire, a registered investment advisor, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Dallas and San Francisco with over 900 employees. As of June 30, 2024, Berkshire had approximately $28.6 1 billion of real estate assets under management on behalf of a wide range of global institutional investors. Berkshire owns, manages, and oversees approximately 490,000 residential units through equity and debt investments. Across its residential platform, Berkshire currently sponsors a value-add fund series, a core fund, a credit fund series, and a private lending series. In addition, the Firm manages separate accounts focused on equity and debt investments in market-rate apartments and niche residential sectors, such as senior housing. For more information on Berkshire, please visit https://berkshireresi.com/.

_________________________ 1 Assets under Management ("AUM") reported in this presentation is calculated as the sum of the gross asset value of the Firm's investment vehicles & unfunded capital commitments for such vehicles.

