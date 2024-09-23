BHSI Launches in Italy, Names Country Leader and Key Team Members

BOSTON & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has opened an office in Milan and named Leonardo Castrichino to oversee its business in Italy as Country Manager, along with several additional leadership appointments.

“Since opening our first European offices in 2016, BHSI has been growing thoughtfully and strategically across the region, always with an eye on bringing sustainable, long-term solutions to the marketplace,” said Alessandro Cerase, Head of Europe, BHSI. “We are pleased to now expand into Italy with Leo leading our business, building a team with exceptional talent, and bringing the BHSI brand, balance sheet, and service to the marketplace.”

Leo comes to BHSI with nearly three decades of experience in the European insurance market, where he has held numerous country and regional level leadership positions and amassed deep knowledge across multiple commercial lines and business segments. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer for the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region (EMEA) at another insurer. Leo can be reached at Leonardo.castrichino@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI also announced the following additional leadership appointments in Italy:

Marco Vantellino is Head of Executive & Professional Lines. He joins BHSI with 20 years of industry experience focused on Executive & Professional Lines and was most recently Head of Financial Lines for the Mediterranean business at another global insurer. Marco can be reached at Marco.vantellino@bhspecialty.com

Thomas Tasso is Head of Property - Energy and Construction. He has spent nearly two decades working across Europe and demonstrating exceptional underwriting acumen across property and engineered risks. Thomas was most recently Head of Property for the Mediterranean business at another global insurer. He can be reached at Thomas.tasso@bhspecialty.com.

Nicoló Mussi is Head of Commercial and Financial Institutions for Executive and Professional Lines. He comes to BHSI with more than 10 years of industry experience and will focus on building BHSI’s Directors & Officers Liability and Financial Institutions business in Italy. Throughout his career he has held increasingly senior positions in financial institutions underwriting, most recently Senior Underwriter & Financial Institutions Practice Leader at another insurer. Nicoló can be reached at Nicoló.mussi@bhspecialty.com.

Chiara Baldissara is Operations Manager. She was previously Underwriting Technician at BHSI in London. Chiara joined the company in 2017 and has more than a decade of industry experience. She is relocating to Milan for her new role and can be reached at Chiara.baldissara@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI continues to expand its team in Milan and provides a full line of property, casualty, and executive & professional lines products, including global multinational program capabilities.