LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

This National Ceiling Fan Day, Big Ass Fans is blowing consumers away with 25% off award-winning i6 and Haiku residential fans, now through September 25 th. As the leading innovator in the industrial and commercial fan industry, Big Ass Fans is your destination for all-year-round indoor and outdoor comfort. Big Ass Fans pack the power and efficiency of industrial cooling into elegant, whisper-quiet residential offerings for unmatched cooling comfort indoors and out.

The Haiku Residential Fan — a first-of-its-kind, three-bladed innovation — merges advanced technology with simple elegance for an elevated cooling experience. Haiku's LED downlight and chromatic uplight options, luxurious finishes, and wireless Bluetooth controls enable a fully adaptable residential fan unlike any before. This whisper-quiet fan packs beauty and brawn for consistent, efficient airflow that keeps your energy costs low.

For customers who want the power of industrial cooling, the i6 smart fan is a mounted, Bluetooth-remote-controlled fan inspired by industry, but built for comfort. i6 provides virtually silent airflow, an array of automated controls, and an elegant design that reimagines industrial cooling for residential spaces. i6 is available in black, white, driftwood, oil-rubbed bronze, and brushed aluminum.

Big Ass Fans has been an industry leader in innovation and cooling performance for 25 years. Powered by an uncompromising obsession with precision engineering and eye-popping design, Big Ass Fans delivers residential cooling unlike any other fans on the market. Celebrate National Ceiling Fan Day by heading to https://bigassfans.com and taking the world’s best fans for a spin.

Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer’s needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass Fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com.

