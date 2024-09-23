Big Lift Opens New North American Headquarters to Facilitate Growth

DEFOREST, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Today, Big Lift LLC and its subsidiaries Big Joe Forklifts and EP North America opened a new North American Headquarters, located on 749 Little Potato Way in DeForest, Wisconsin. Big Lift is expanding the company’s established presence in North America with an almost 120,000 square foot facility, which will serve as the headquarters of both Big Joe and EP North America. Big Lift’s new campus will house new product development, battery testing and storage, operations, warehousing, distribution, autonomous assembly, testing, general office management, HR, sales and marketing and training facilities.

Material handling industry leaders, local state officials and media attended the grand opening celebration for the new Big Lift Headquarters (left to right: Andrea Palombizio, John He, Dan Rosskamm, Missy Hughes, Brian Dorow) (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new Big Lift North American Headquarters is an important part of the company’s growth strategy,” said Dan Rosskamm, President of Big Lift. “Wisconsin has been home to Big Joe since 1951, so we are proud to expand our business with our new headquarters in the Madison suburbs while supporting the local community in the process. With multiple technical schools, colleges, and universities in the surrounding area, we are also excited to develop our team for future successes through this extraordinary talent pool. Fostering growth of our business and building inspiring, entrepreneurial-spirited leaders in the process is something we take great pride in at Big Lift.”

The state-of the art facility is designed to better serve the North American customer by bringing both Big Joe and EP organizations under one roof. The Big Lift Headquarters will employ approximately 60 employees, with future growth opportunities in operations, engineering, sales & marketing, accounting and finance, autonomous operations, including co-op and internship programs. In addition to this new headquarters, Big Lift maintains distribution centers in Fort Worth, TX; Downers Grove, IL; Inman, SC and Wisconsin Dells, WI.

About Big Lift LLC:

Big Lift is a customer-driven North American material handling equipment company, that distributes innovative products and in-between-handling applications, purpose-built counterbalanced lithium forklifts and market-leading autonomous solutions. The company distributes Big Joe and EP brands in North America. Based in Illinois, Big Lift provides engineering expertise, customer service, aftermarket parts, and warranty support to the brands it distributes

