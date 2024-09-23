LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

My Play Watch, a trailblazer in the fashion wearable space, announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for the SPACE INVADERS™: My Play Watch, in partnership with Floor 84 Studio and TAITO. This one-of-a-kind collectible brings together nostalgia and modern innovation, offering retro gaming fans the chance to wear a piece of arcade history on their wrist.

The new line of SPACE INVADERS™: My Play Watch models - launching today - feature the beloved video game franchise in a new wearable form factor. This one-of-a-kind collectible brings together nostalgia and modern innovation, offering retro gaming fans the chance to wear a piece of arcade history on their wrist. More fashion statement than smart watch, the SPACE INVADERS™: My Play Watch features a playable version of the arcade classic. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SPACE INVADERS™: My Play Watch is the product of a groundbreaking collaboration between My Play Watch, TAITO, the original creator of SPACE INVADERS™, and Floor 84 Studio, a leader in developing interactive digital experiences for major entertainment brands.

“Bring Retro to Your Wrist”

"We're thrilled to bring this retro classic to life in a truly innovative format," said Jeff Hardy, co-founder of My Play Watch. "Our vision was to create a stylish, functional wearable that allows SPACE INVADERS™ fans to wear their passion while experiencing both a simple gaming experience and essential modern features. SPACE INVADERS™ is a pillar of gaming history, and we are excited to introduce it to both longtime fans and a new generation through this cutting-edge design."

The watch boasts a high-quality 1.86" touchscreen display with core features like time display, fitness tracking, and a built-in SPACE INVADERS™ game tailored for the watch display. My Play Watch works right out of the box, with no need for app downloads or complex pairing. Engineered for long battery life, it offers a hassle-free experience for both casual and dedicated gamers.

With a re-engineered SPACE INVADERS™ game, the watch uses the touchscreen and custom crown to control game play, providing an interactive, nostalgic experience.

“Fun Meets Functionality”

"We're not competing with your phone-linked smartwatch,” Hardy added. “The My Play Watch is all about fun, functionality, and style. It’s perfect for when you want something bold and nostalgic on your wrist—a vibrant accessory that blends retro gaming culture with modern-day tech.”

Floor 84 worked closely with TAITO throughout the product development process to honor the visual aesthetic and game play of the original title. Through this collaboration, My Play Watch has been able to remain true to the essence of the SPACE INVADERS™ while bringing the franchise to a modern form factor.

“We are thrilled about the launch of My Play Watch featuring our most beloved game, SPACE INVADERS™,” stated Tom Kanayama, the Brand Manager for SPACE INVADERS™ at TAITO CORPORATION. “This product wonderfully combines nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. It is sure to be loved by fans all around the world.”

A New Form Factor for Games and Entertainment Franchises

With its eye on the future, My Play Watch plans to expand its collaborations to include other beloved gaming and entertainment franchises throughout 2025.

