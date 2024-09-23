Bright Minds Biosciences announced the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial of BMB-101 in a group of drug-resistant epilepsies and will discuss the details of the BREAKTHROUGH clinical trial on September 25th.

The event will feature Epilepsy KOLs to discuss the unmet needs for epilepsy treatment.

BMB-101 is the first 5-HT2C agonist in clinical studies designed to exclusively target therapeutic pathways (via G-protein) without receptor desensitization.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ / CSE: DRUG) announces the Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event with leading experts in epilepsy research and treatment. The event will include Dr. Dennis Dlugos, Dr. Joe Sullivan, and Dr. Jo Sourbron, who will provide critical insights into the evolving landscape of drug-resistant seizures and the unmet needs in epilepsy care. These thought leaders will explore the scientific innovations driving the Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH clinical trial design announced last week and highlight the potential for novel treatments.

Featured KOL speakers

Dr. Dennis J. Dlugos, MD, MSCE, is a professor of neurology and pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He is the Director of the Section of Clinical Neurophysiology and the Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship. He holds the Tristram C. Colket, Jr. Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurology.

Dr. Dlugos is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Neurology, the American Epilepsy Society, the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society, and the Child Neurology Society. Dr. Dlugos is a frequent lecturer locally and at national medical meetings on topics related to pediatric neurology, epilepsy, and electroencephalograms. He has published papers in journals such as Neurology, Epilepsia, Archives of Neurology, Pediatric Neurology, and Journal of Child Neurology.

Dr. Joseph Sullivan, a pediatric neurologist, serves as director of the UCSF Pediatric Epilepsy Center, where he specializes in evaluating and caring for children with epilepsy, particularly refractory epilepsy (in which medications fail to control seizures). He has special interests in Dravet syndrome and PCDH19-related epilepsy (two genetic forms of the condition) as well as evaluating children for epilepsy surgery.

Dr. Sullivan is a member of the American Epilepsy Society and serves on boards for several organizations. His roles include chair of the PCDH19 Alliance's scientific advisory board, member of the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California's board of directors, and member of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation's medical advisory board and board of directors.

Dr. Jo Sourbron, MD, PhD, MPharm, is a physician scientist with a clinical practice at the University Hospitals of Ghent (UZ Ghent, Belgium) and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Leuven (UZ/KU Leuven, Belgium).

Dr. Sourbron has a special interest in genetic forms of epilepsy and clinical trials for drug-resistant forms of epilepsy. He has been a preclinical researcher for over a decade, focused on finding novel serotonergic (5-HT) compounds for drug-resistant epilepsies. Dr. Sourbron has explored the efficacy and safety of a variety of anti epileptic drugs including, 5-HT2 agonists like fenfluramine and lorcaserin in various animal models.

For the past five years, he has been particularly involved in research involving epilepsy with eyelid myoclonia (EEM) with prominent photic induction (Sunflower syndrome). Concomitantly, he was involved in the pilot clinical trial of fenfluramine in Sunflower syndrome patients. Finally, he participated in several other clinical trials for drug-resistant epilepsies, such as cannabidiol in the treatment of drug-resistant epileptic disorders.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Registration Details: Advance registration is required to participate in the webcast. If you cannot join live, a replay will be available. Register at Livestorm.