Canagold Resources Ltd. (“Canagold” or the “Company”) (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) announces sample assay results from an additional 2 drill holes from the resource expansion drill program targeting the North Zone at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold project located in northwestern British Columbia, 100 kilometers (km) south of Atlin and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.

Details of the holes are shown in Table 1.

Highlights

10.8 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) over 4.3 m from 176.4 m down hole in Hole NP24-34 Including 15.5 gpt Au over 2.0 m from 177.5 m

10.4 gpt Au over 3.6 m from 166.8 m down hole in Hole NP24-34 Including 12.3 gpt Au over 1.3 m from 166.8 m

14.1 gpt Au over 1.1 m from 202.7 m down hole in Hole NP24-33A

10.4 gpt Au over 1.2 m from 252.3 m down hole in Hole NP24-33A

Catalin Kilofliski, CEO of Canagold, expressed his satisfaction with the results from this year's resource expansion drilling program. “With all assay results now received, we are actively modeling the new mineralization to assess the potential for expanding the already identified high-grade resources* with additional shallow high-grade resources at the New Polaris Project,” he said.

*The New Polaris resource is contained within an Updated Resource Report which was prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services in the format prescribed by NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and filed on Sedar June 30,2023.

Hole ID UTM E NAD83 UTM N NAD83 Elev (m) Azi (deg) Dip (deg) Depth (m) NP24-33A 579156 6507897 172 261 -436 290 NP24-34 579156 6507897 172 261 -24 250

Table 1: Drill Hole Data

*Drill intercepts shown are core length as insufficient drilling and modelling has taken place to determine the true dip and strike orientation of the veins being intercepted.

Multiple veins are being intercepted in this area of the deposit as shown in Figure 1.

The drilling program has now been completed with 10,300 meters being drilled in 34 holes and modeling of the results are in progress. The drilling has intercepted five separate zones of mineralization in this area.

Drill Core Sampling and Quality Assurance – Quality Control Program

Drill core is geologically logged to identify the gold mineralized zones that are allocated unique sample number tickets and marked for cutting using a purpose-built diamond blade rock saw. Half core samples are collected in labelled bags and the other half remains in the original core box stored on site. Quality control (QC) samples including certified reference material standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence at intervals of one in ten on a rotating basis to monitor laboratory performance and provide quality assurance (QA) of the assay results. Several sample bags are transported together in rice bags with unique numbered security tags attached and labelled with Company and lab contact information to ensure sample security and chain of custody during shipment to the lab.

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs’ Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs’ Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Canagold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.

Some diamond drill core samples were submitted to the ALS Geochemistry Lab in Whitehorse, YT for preparation and assaying. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Canagold personnel. ALS Canada Ltd. is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and is an ISO/IEC 9001:2015 and 17025:2017 certified analytical laboratory in North America.

MSA Labs and ALS Labs are independent of the Company.

Qualified Person