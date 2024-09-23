Company requests Type A Meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding clinical hold for CER-1236; announces key management changes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo”), an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, today announced that existing investors have committed a financing of $1.25 million. With these funds the Company plans to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resolve the remaining IND issue for CER-1236, which is on clinical hold.

Vice Chairman Chris Ehrlich will become Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Brian Atwood has elected to step down as President and CEO to become a consultant to CERo and to Mr. Ehrlich during this transition; he will remain on the board of directors. Both Charles Carter, CERo’s Chief Financial Officer, and Daniel Corey, M.D., Chief Technology Officer have also elected to step down from their positions and board seat in the case of Dr. Corey. The Company has already identified consultants to continue to progress its ongoing work.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to reset and ensure that CERo is able to deliver on the promise of its science,” stated Mr. Ehrlich. “We will continue to benefit from Brian’s experience in the market, while we work diligently to progress CER-1236 into the clinic. In the meantime, we are implementing cost reductions to minimize our capital needs and have already made considerable headway in identifying replacements for the CFO and CTO positions, both activities which we believe will be instrumental in helping us to drive forward and complete the task at hand."

CERo continues to progress in its work to address the Clinical Hold placed on its Investigational New Drug Application for CER-1236. The company has requested a Type A Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its open Investigational New Drug Application, which is currently on Clinical Hold. The Company intends to discuss its plans and data collected to date.

As announced previously, the clinical hold is related to only two pharmacology and toxicology questions which the Company believes can be addressed. CERo has initiated pre-clinical in vitro studies and experiments, interim data from which constituted the Company’s Type A Meeting Request regarding the clinical hold. These experiments will continue into October, as CERo awaits FDA’s response to the submitted Type A Meeting Request.