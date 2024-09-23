CFP Board Imposes Public Sanctions on Five Individuals

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board), a nonprofit organization that certifies more than 100,000 CFP® professionals in the United States, today announced public sanctions against five current or former CFP® professionals, or candidates for CFP® certification.

CFP Board sets and enforces high standards of competence and ethics for all CFP® professionals. When CFP Board learns that a CFP® professional has not abided by the ethical standards, CFP Board investigates and takes enforcement action.

CFP Board’s Enforcement Process As part of their certification, CFP® professionals make a commitment to CFP Board to abide by CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct (Code and Standards) or its predecessor, the Standards of Professional Conduct (Standards), which included the Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards. Individuals on the pathway to CFP® certification make a commitment to abide by CFP Board’s Pathway to CFP® Certification Agreement (Pathway Agreement). CFP Board’s Code and Standards benefits and protects the public and advances financial planning as a distinct and valuable profession. Compliance with the Code and Standards is critical to the integrity of the CFP Board certification marks.

CFP Board’s Procedural Rules sets forth the process for investigating matters and imposing sanctions where violations have been found. CFP Board enforces its ethical standards by investigating alleged violations and, where there is probable cause to believe there are grounds for sanction, presents a Complaint containing the alleged violations to CFP Board’s Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) . The Commission meets at least six times a year to review any matter in which CFP Board has alleged that a CFP® professional has violated CFP Board’s Code and Standards or its predecessor Standards, or an individual pursuing initial CFP® certification has violated the Pathway Agreement. The Commission functions in accordance with the Procedural Rules and reviews all matters on a case-by-case basis, considering the details specific to each individual case. If the Commission determines there are grounds for sanction, then it may impose a sanction. Commission orders may be appealed by a Respondent or CFP Board pursuant to the Procedural Rules.

CFP Board public sanctions include Public Censures, Suspensions, Temporary Bars, Revocations and Permanent Bars of the right to use the CFP Board certification marks. In certain circumstances, such as when a CFP® professional is in default due to failure to acknowledge receipt of a notice of investigation or failure to file an answer, a CFP® professional may receive an Administrative Order of Suspension, Temporary Bar, Revocation or Permanent Bar. Administrative Orders may be appealed .

More information on CFP Board’s enforcement process can be found at CFP.net/enforcement. In addition, at CFP.net/verify, CFP Board provides the public with:

An individual’s CFP® certification status and summaries of and links to orders issuing public sanctions to current or former CFP® professionals.

Links to other sources of information about CFP® professionals that may be more recent or that may contain information that has not led to CFP Board discipline and does not appear on CFP Board’s website. This information may include customer disputes, disciplinary actions taken by a regulator or employer, certain criminal matters and certain financial matters (such as bankruptcy proceedings and unpaid judgments or liens).

Links to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA’s) BrokerCheck and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) Investment Adviser Public Disclosure databases for individuals who are subject to FINRA or SEC oversight.

The Public Sanctions on Five Individuals A short summary of each sanction can be found below.

STATE NAME LOCATION SANCTION Florida Anthony Thomas Pace, CFP® Palm Beach Gardens Public Censure Georgia Julian F. Patton Jr., CFP® Alpharetta Public Censure New York John P. Harnish, CFP® Pittsford Public Censure Pennsylvania Michael Neill, CFP® Wayne Public Censure Texas Adam C. Sifuentes Dallas Permanent Bar

PUBLIC CENSURE

FLORIDA

Anthony Thomas Pace, CFP® (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida): In August 2024, the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) accepted a consent order in which Mr. Pace agreed to a Public Censure for violating Standard A.8.a. of CFP Board’s Code and Standards and Rule 4.3 of its Rules of Conduct. In October 2023, Mr. Pace entered a stipulation and consent agreement with the Florida Office of Financial Regulation in which he consented to findings that he had violated Florida law by rendering investment advice from Florida without being registered in the state. Standard A.8.a. of CFP Board’s Code and Standards and Rule 4.3 of its Rules of Conduct require a CFP ® professional to comply with the laws, rules and regulations governing professional services provided to a client. Read the Commission’s Order: Case History 46031.

GEORGIA

Julian F. Patton Jr., CFP® (Alpharetta, Georgia): In August 2024, the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) accepted a consent order in which Mr. Patton agreed to a Public Censure for violating CFP Board’s Code and Standards. Mr. Patton consented to findings that, on August 29, 2023, he pleaded guilty and was convicted of a misdemeanor DUI Level 4 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, his third alcohol-related offense. Mr. Patton consented to a finding that he violated Standard E.2.a. of the Code and Standards, which states that a CFP® professional may not engage in conduct that reflects adversely on his or her integrity or fitness as a CFP® professional, on the CFP® marks or on the profession. Read the Commission’s Order: Case History 43184.

NEW YORK

John P. Harnish, CFP® (Pittsford, New York): In June 2024, the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) accepted a consent order in which Mr. Harnish agreed to a Public Censure for violating CFP Board’s Code and Standards and Rules of Conduct. Mr. Harnish consented to findings that he entered into a cease-and-desist order with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in which the SEC found that he had willfully violated Sections 206(2) and 206(4) of the Advisers Act and Rule 206(4)-7 thereunder by failing to adequately disclose his firm’s compensation practices and its practice of recommending mutual funds with 12b-1 fees. Mr. Harnish disgorged the improperly disclosed fees and paid a fine to the SEC. In the Consent Order with CFP Board, Mr. Harnish consented to findings that he violated Rule 1.4 of the Rules of Conduct and Standard A.1. of the Code and Standards, which require a CFP® professional to place the interest of the client ahead of their own and act as a fiduciary when providing financial advice to a client; Rule 2.2(A) of the Rules of Conduct, which requires a CFP® professional to disclose to a prospective client or client an accurate and understandable description of the compensation arrangements being offered; and Rule 4.3 of the Rules of Conduct and Standard A.8.a. of the Code and Standards, which require a CFP® professional to comply with the laws, rules and regulations governing professional services provided to a client. Read the Commission’s Order: Case History 44146.

PENNSYLVANIA