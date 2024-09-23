SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

City Ventures, California’s leading builder of solar-powered, ecologically responsible homes, is currently over halfway sold out of Round Barn, one of Santa Rosa’s newest townhome communities. Located in the historic district of Fountaingrove just minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Round Barn features three distinct floor plans and a plethora of highly desirable community amenities including a pool, spa, cabanas, community garden, playground, multiple parks, BBQ and picnic areas, and walking paseos.

Round Barn, located in the Fountaingrove neighborhood of Santa Rosa, CA, is a community of brand-new townhomes with farmhouse-inspired architecture; pictured are the Model Homes, which are open daily for tours. (Photo: Business Wire)

City Ventures is working with the City of Santa Rosa in the buyer selection and contracting process for a limited offering of Below Market Rate (BMR) townhomes at Round Barn. The program, which is restricted for moderate-income buyers, includes seven brand-new townhomes priced at $529,990 with a monthly HOA of $223 at buildout. Each residence spans approximately 1,745 square feet and features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

“We are extremely pleased to work together with the City of Santa Rosa to present this affordable homeownership opportunity for qualified buyers who are seeking to purchase in the Bay Area,” said Natasha Zabaneh, President of City Ventures. “This program not only helps more people achieve the American Dream––it also opens the door to a greener, more sustainable lifestyle.”

All homebuyers at Round Barn, including those within the program, can enjoy the community amenities, as well as expect all of City Ventures’ signature features, like all-electric appliances, owned solar panels, smart-learning Nest thermostats, Ring doorbells, keyless entry, and much more.

Situated within the historic district of Fountaingrove, the homes at Round Barn feature a farmhouse aesthetic, which beautifully complements the surrounding vineyards and fields. Only minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, residents will enjoy the area’s vibrant nightlife, retail stores, and restaurants––not to mention the serene nature of the Sonoma Valley.

It’s all part of the builder’s core mission: Building It Forward––transforming underutilized real estate into vibrant new neighborhoods in top-notch locations throughout California. This year marks City Ventures’ 15-year anniversary and so, City Ventures invites all prospective buyers to join the interest list on the Round Barn website to learn more about their 15-year specials and the BMR.

To start the application process, send an email to RoundBarnBMR@CityVentures.com. Additional information about Round Barn, including floorplans and community details, are available online at: RoundBarnCV.com.

About City Ventures