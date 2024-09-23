OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Chappell Roan won her first MTV/VMA award, being named the Best New Artist at the ceremony that featured appearances by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Lenny Kravitz at the 40th annual event.

The private showroom at Claremont Rug Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Performing her breakout hit, "Hot to Go," the 26-year-old Roan sang the lovelorn electropop hit while standing on a 200-year-old, elite-level antique Oriental rug provided by Claremont Rug Company in a full-bodied warrior suit that resembled the iconic saint Joan of Arc. The 26-year-old kicked off the theatrical performance by firing off a flaming arrow at her castle backdrop, which set off a dazzling pyrotechnics display.

"We were thrilled to be asked by her stylist, Genesis Webb, to provide a rug that captured the spiritual nature of her performance," said Jan David Winitz, president/founder of Claremont Rug Company ( www.claremontrug.com ).

"We have a long history with global icon entertainers who are also collectors of antique Oriental rugs," he said. "What attracts them is the deep spirituality and symbolism that these works of art represent."

2024 has been a banner year for Roan, who released her debut album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," last September. The synthpop LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in late August. Her latest single, "Good Luck, Babe!", scored her a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 6.

Roan performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April and as an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo's recent Guts World Tour. Her August set at Lollapalooza was the "biggest daytime set" in Lollapalooza history, according to organizers.

