Fortitude Re, Securian Financial, T. Rowe Price, UBS and Wellington Management Among Firms Celebrated for Mastery in Investment Management Operations

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Client Excellence Awards. Presented at Clearwater Connect, the awards highlight individuals, teams, and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, transformations and more with Clearwater's award-winning investment management platform.

"Congratulations to our award winners who are defining excellence in investment management operations," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "These firms and individuals are at the forefront, pushing boundaries with efficiency and paving the way for growth. Their commitment to innovation sets an inspiring standard for the industry and demonstrates what is possible when we unite in purpose to become better together."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Connect 2024 Client Awards are:

POWER USER These individuals exemplify mastery of Clearwater's technology, integrating advanced features and creating custom dashboards and reports to optimize their use of the platform.

Alicia Hill Janowiak, Deputy Controller and Director, ARMOUR Capital Management LP

Judy Wang, Managing Director of Operations, SSI Investment Management

Ryan Rafferty, Investment Accountant, Controller and Treasury, Securian Financial

Stephen Rivera, Director, Investment Systems-Analytics, Pan-American Life Insurance Group

TRAILBLAZER This award celebrates a firm that has boldly embraced cloud and SaaS technologies, setting a new standard for innovation in investment operations.

T. Rowe Price

GROWTH ENABLER Recognizing a firm that has successfully leveraged their investment operations team to support rapid growth, proving that increased AUM does not stop their operational progress.