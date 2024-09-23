AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Clearwater Benefits, a nationwide health benefits platform for both groups and individuals, announced the launch of their innovative “ ClearwaterElevate ” program. The Clearwater Elevate program offers both more competitive compensation for broker partners and the opportunity to earn additional compensation from recurring revenue and profit sharing. Participating brokers can earn through revenue sharing and equity awards in Clearwater.

“We believe that effective sales agents and broker partners should be able to share in the financial upside as they bring businesses onto our platform,” Sherman added. “We want them to feel like true partners.”

The Clearwater Elevate program brings something truly innovative to an industry in which brokers are experiencing growing frustration with a lack of innovation from incumbent companies.

“Most companies are forced to choose between expensive benefits their employees can’t afford or less expensive benefits that are extremely thin on coverage” said Jack Hawthorne, CRO at Clearwater. “Great brokers are business partners, and as such, they love it when they can bring innovative and cost effective solutions to their clients.”

Clearwater Benefits’ transparent approach and full suite of health and benefit options for individuals, families and businesses has earned them over 600 5 star reviews. Their “Better Plans, Better Cost” promise means they’ll recommend the best plans, even if it’s not one of the company’s exclusive offerings.

“When we show our broker partners plans that can save companies as much as 40% without sacrificing quality of care, they know it’s a win for their companies,” added Hawthorne. “And now with the Clearwater Elevate program, we’re creating a win-win situation for both parties.”

Clearwater is currently accepting applications for brokers who wish to sell Clearwater products and join the Clearwater Elevate program. Brokers should visit the Clearwater Elevate Website to learn more about Clearwater, its products, and how Clearwater Elevate can help them increase their earning potential.

About Clearwater Health

Based in Austin, TX, Clearwater Health is a national health benefits platform, offering a full suite of plans for individuals, families and businesses. Clearwater offers traditional plans, as well as innovative offerings such as health sharing, direct primary care and virtual care services, with the ultimate promise of “Better Plans, Better Cost.” Clearwater’s associated TPA, sales and member support services are consistently 5-star ranked by both members and broker partners.