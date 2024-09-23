Coherent Industry Leaders Speak at ECOC 2024

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in materials, networking, and lasers, will participate in multiple panels and workshops at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, September 22-24.

Coherent technologies and products are found in communications networks from the depths of the world’s oceans to earth orbit and beyond. Coherent thought leaders will share key insights, highlight market-leading technologies, and provide a forward-looking view on the major trends shaping the future of the industry. Coherent continues to set new standards in optical networking equipment, enabling advanced AI systems and global connectivity.

WORKSHOPS

Massively Parallel Optical Transceivers and Interfaces – Where Are We on This Path? Speaker: Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom Sunday, September 22, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

Intra-Datacenter Connectivity: Bottlenecks & Trends for AI Clusters Speaker: Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom Sunday, September 22, 2024 (14:00-17:30)

MARKET FOCUS

Advances in Optical Components for Datacom and Telecom Transceivers Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer Panel: Components/IC/PIC/Fiber Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (10:00-10:15)

Coherent Optics for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communications: Present, Next, and Beyond Speaker: Dr. Jack Jian Xu, VP, Marketing, Telecom Panel: New and Emerging Technologies Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (13:20-13:35)