Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Coherent Industry Leaders Speak at ECOC 2024

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in materials, networking, and lasers, will participate in multiple panels and workshops at the

Coherent Corp., Associated Press

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in materials, networking, and lasers, will participate in multiple panels and workshops at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, September 22-24.

Coherent technologies and products are found in communications networks from the depths of the world’s oceans to earth orbit and beyond. Coherent thought leaders will share key insights, highlight market-leading technologies, and provide a forward-looking view on the major trends shaping the future of the industry. Coherent continues to set new standards in optical networking equipment, enabling advanced AI systems and global connectivity.

WORKSHOPS

Massively Parallel Optical Transceivers and Interfaces – Where Are We on This Path? Speaker: Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom Sunday, September 22, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

Intra-Datacenter Connectivity: Bottlenecks & Trends for AI Clusters Speaker: Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom Sunday, September 22, 2024 (14:00-17:30)

MARKET FOCUS

Advances in Optical Components for Datacom and Telecom Transceivers Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer Panel: Components/IC/PIC/Fiber Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (10:00-10:15)

Coherent Optics for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communications: Present, Next, and Beyond Speaker: Dr. Jack Jian Xu, VP, Marketing, Telecom Panel: New and Emerging Technologies Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (13:20-13:35)

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Laser Precision: Advanced Optics and Sources Revolutionizing Automotive LIDAR Speaker: Dr. Nagarajan Sridhar, VP, Marketing, Automotive Panel: New and Emerging Technologies Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (14:20-14:35)

Next Gen Networking Optics Like 1.6 or 3.2T Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (15:30-16:30)

WOMEN IN PHOTONICS

Empowerment Bridge: Taking Cognizance from Leading Ladies in Photonics and Optics Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

About Coherent Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Wilson Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations corporate.communications@coherent.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy