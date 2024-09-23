NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, announced today that it has named Scott Weisenthal as the new Head of Global Marketing and Insights. In this role, Weisenthal will oversee all global marketing and brand strategy for Comcast Advertising, which includes Effectv, the ad sales division of Comcast, and FreeWheel, its technology arm. He will lead brand management, social marketing, insights and analytics, events, and creative design and execution. Weisenthal is based in New York and reports to James Rooke, President of Comcast Advertising.

“With over two decades of marketing experience, Scott’s proven track record at Fortune 500 companies will be invaluable as we look to further integrate our insights, brand and product marketing efforts across Comcast Advertising,” said Rooke. “Scott’s first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by today’s marketers will better enable us to support our diverse clients and fulfill our mission to grow a healthy premium video ecosystem at the intersect of media, data and tech.”

Weisenthal joins Comcast Advertising from Major League Baseball where he served as Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. During his tenure, he spearheaded some of the biggest marketing initiatives in media and sports, including the league’s rule changes campaign. Prior to Major League Baseball, he was Head of the Washington Post Creative Group at the Washington Post and Vice President, Global Creative & Content Marketing at Marriott International. While at Marriott, he launched Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel chain’s loyalty program. He also held several leadership roles at NBCUniversal.

"Comcast Advertising is at the forefront of innovation and continues to lead the industry by supporting publishers, agencies and marketers in navigating the incredible structural changes within media and technology, both in the US and across the globe,” said Weisenthal. “I look forward to leaning into this industry transformation to create differentiated, and above all, effective opportunities for our customers and business partners.”

Weisenthal is a graduate of Emory University with a degree in film studies and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

