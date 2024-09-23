Cotton Holdings Announces Leadership Transition Plan With Co-CEOs

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Cotton Holdings, Inc., a Houston-based disaster relief and infrastructure support company, has announced its strategic leadership transition plan to focus on its next stage of growth. Founder Pete Bell will transition to Chairman and Co-CEO focusing on expansion and new opportunities, effective September 18, 2024. At that time, Bryan Michalsky, currently CFO, will be appointed Co-CEO alongside Bell, focusing on day-to-day and operational optimization. In addition, Kevin Freeman, currently EVP of Finance, will be promoted to CFO.

Bell co-founded Cotton in 1996, serving as CEO since inception, with a vision to develop a single-source disaster solutions company and the goal to “never say no.” Under Bell’s leadership, Cotton has been instrumental in the recovery and restoration efforts stemming from the world’s most damaging catastrophes of the past three decades, including high-impact weather events and other natural disasters, wildfires, terrorism, vandalism and environmental mishaps. Beyond disasters, Cotton provides comprehensive logistical support solutions and consultation services to a host of clients in verticals including energy, government, education, medical, infrastructure and more.

Bell has guided Cotton’s steady growth to amass over 50 facilities across North America, including official response centers in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Combined with an increased footprint, Bell has led the M&A team in multiple successful acquisitions into the Cotton Holdings umbrella, bringing on partners to grow the footprint and serve more communities across the country and beyond.

“I am incredibly proud of the company Cotton Holdings has grown into over these last 28 years, but I absolutely know the best is yet to come,” said Pete Bell, Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO of Cotton Holdings. “At Cotton, we have always relished in the challenge of aggressive, strategic growth while also maintaining our day-to-day operations. But with the opportunities on the horizon, there couldn’t be a better time for Bryan to join me as Co-CEO to focus on executing an aligned strategy to optimize operations while I continue to prioritize expansion. I am extremely confident Bryan is the best partner to join me at the helm of our company as we continue to move forward.”

As Bell evolves into his new role, Michalsky will transition from his office to Co-CEO of Cotton Holdings. Also a Sam Houston State University alum, Michalsky began his relationship with Cotton almost 20 years ago as CFO and has been a direct catalyst for Cotton’s expansion from a local restoration firm to an international holdings company. Stepping out of the traditional CFO role, Michalsky’s entrepreneurial spirit has placed him as a leader on Cotton’s dynamic M&A team. He also has spearheaded innovation in pivotal moments, like after the BP oil spill in 2010, when he was the first to suggest taking the risk and expanding Cotton’s core capabilities, creating Cotton Logistics and Cotton Culinary. Michalsky’s guiding hand over the years has directly resulted in Cotton’s steady growth and prepared him for his role as Co-CEO.

“I am both humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead Cotton Holdings alongside my business partner and friend, Pete Bell,” said Bryan Michalsky, Co-CEO of Cotton Holdings. “Our leadership structuring plan to work in tandem as co-CEOs will provide consistent leadership across Cotton’s portfolio while also continuing our vision of strategic growth and expansion,” Michalsky noted. “Together, we will continue to build upon the strong foundation laid in 1996 by delivering turnkey solutions for our clients.”

With the transition of Michalsky to Co-CEO, Kevin Freeman will rise from his EVP of Finance role to CFO of Cotton Holdings. With 19 years of experience at Cotton, Freeman has overseen day-to-day accounting and finance activities, as well as been a staunch advocate for change management, bringing forth innovative solutions that promote growth and efficiency.

“Kevin Freeman is the natural choice for the role of CFO,” said Michalsky. “During his tenure, he has played a major role in shaping Cotton’s financial structure. Pete and I are confident Kevin will exceed expectations in this new position.”

