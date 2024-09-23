LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DISQO released its 2024 Holiday Advertising report, offering marketers actionable insights into consumer holiday shopping behaviors and advertising preferences. Shoppers today have more options than ever for purchasing, discovery, and engagement. Understanding these shifts is critical for brands seeking to effectively tailor their strategies, break through the noise, and drive meaningful connections that influence purchasing decisions.
DISQO’s new report underscores the increasing importance of employing omnichannel strategies, embracing test-and-learn approaches, and innovating advertising to capture consumers throughout their shopping journey. DISQO asked over 3,000 US members of its 100% owned and opted-in audience of 2.3M people about their 2024 holiday shopping plans. The results are balanced and weighted to the US population on gender, household income, and age.
"As the holiday shopping season shifts earlier and spans across more platforms, it's crucial for marketers to adopt a data-driven approach," said Stephen Jepson, President, Media Effectiveness at DISQO. "To stay at the top of consumer’s wish lists, brands and retailers must continuously test campaign timing, messages, and channels, and invest in cross-platform measurement that breaks through siloed walls."
