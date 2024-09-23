Edible Garden’s Vitamin Whey Line Now Available on Walmart Marketplace

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company’s Vitamin Whey line of whey and plant protein powders under the Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands are now available on Walmart Marketplace. The Vitamin Whey product line consists of Vitamin Whey® protein powders in flavors such as French Vanilla, Chocolate Dream, Luscious Strawberry, Cookies N’ Cream, Ice Cream Cake, and Orange Creamsicle, along with Vitamin Way® organic protein powders in Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla.

Walmart Marketplace is a leading e-commerce platform that allows third-party sellers to offer their products alongside Walmart's own inventory, giving businesses access to millions of customers nationwide. Known for its robust infrastructure and trusted reputation, Walmart Marketplace provides sellers with valuable tools to manage inventory, pricing, and orders seamlessly. The platform also offers competitive fees and the option to use Walmart Fulfillment Services, which manages logistics such as shipping and returns. This enables sellers to scale their businesses efficiently while maintaining high standards of customer service and satisfaction.

“The launch of our Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands on Walmart Marketplace marks a significant milestone for Edible Garden,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “This partnership enables us to bring our innovative protein products—formulated with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for comprehensive health support—to a wider audience. Through Walmart’s trusted platform, we are able to provide customers across the nation with convenient access to our premium, flavorful protein powders that support muscle recovery and overall well-being, all at an affordable price. We see this as an exciting opportunity for Edible Garden to extend our ‘Flavor Maker’ legacy and are confident that Walmart Marketplace’s vast reach will help us further accelerate the brand’s growth among consumers, helping us achieve our goal of providing the highest-quality most flavorful alternate proteins on the market.”

“Joining Walmart Marketplace not only expands access to our Vitamin Whey product line but also creates opportunities for Edible Garden to offer more products on the platform. This includes the potential to introduce additional shelf-stable items, such as our Pulp line of sustainable, gourmet sauces and chili-based products. We believe that the growth opportunity for the Company as a result of our products being made available through the Walmart Marketplace is immense, and we are confident that our innovative products will continue to meet the evolving tastes of an expanding universe of consumers.”