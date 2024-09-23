EH216-S Pilotless eVTOL Completes First Flight in Brazil

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced a major milestone with the successful completion of the first flight of its EH216-S pilotless eVTOL in Brazil.

EH216-S completed the first flight in Brazil

EHang's first trial flight in Brazil took place in Quadra, located in the São Paulo region, in partnership with its local operator, Gohobby Future Technologies (“Gohobby). This achievement holds significant importance for the future development of UAM solutions in Brazil, a country known as the birthplace of Latin American aviation, home of one of the world's leading aeronautical industries, and one of the world’s largest eVTOL markets. As for now, EHang and its local partners have carried out over 50,000 safe flights in 17 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Group photo of EHang team and Gohobby team with EH216-S

Recently, Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (“ANAC”) granted the Experimental Flight Authorization Certificate (“CAVE”) to EHang´s EH216-S pilotless eVTOL, enabling trial operations with the aircraft system in Brazil. Within the framework of ANAC's CAVE certificate, EHang and local partner and operator Gohobby are carrying out extensive trial and test campaigns for the EH216-S in close collaboration with ANAC and the Brazilian Airspace Control Department (“DECEA”). These initiatives are designed to promote the development of Concepts of Operations and Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management (“UTM”) systems and services, paving the way for safe and efficient UAM deployment throughout Brazil.

EH216-S´s first flight, performed at Quadra in Sao Paulo region, in the presence of numerous Brazilian aviation representatives and the media.

Mr. Adriano Buzaid, CEO of Gohobby, Ms.Victoria Jing Xiang, EHang COO for Europe and LatAm and Mr. Jose Ignacio Rexach, EHang CCO for Europe and LatAm, presenting EHang's commemorative coin of EH216-S first flight in Brazil

Ms. Victoria Xiang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang Europe and Latin America, said, “We are delighted to have commenced EH216-S pilotless eVTOL flights in Brazil. This is a significant milestone in EHang's commitment on developing Advanced Air Mobility worldwide. The ongoing test and trial flight campaigns for the EH216-S in Brazil will allow us to accrue a vast amount of data, information, and operational experience which in turn, will pave the way for developing safe, efficient, eco-friendly and accessible Urban Air Mobility for everyone across Brazil and Latin America.”