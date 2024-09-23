Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Eldorado Gold Provides Q3 2024 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) will release its Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2024, and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Eldorado Gold Corporation, Associated Press

Q3 2024 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EB9o82Zh.

Conference Call Details Replay (available until December 6, 2024)
Date:November 1, 2024Vancouver:+1 412 317 0088
Time:11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)Toll Free:1 855 669 9658
Dial in:+1 647 484 8814Access code:6725564
Toll free:1 844 763 8274

Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10192246/fd5e1d8d60. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs 647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166 lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs 236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166 chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com

