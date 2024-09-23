Eldorado Gold Provides Q3 2024 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) will release its Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2024, and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q3 2024 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EB9o82Zh.

Conference Call Details Replay (available until December 6, 2024) Date: November 1, 2024 Vancouver: +1 412 317 0088 Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 855 669 9658 Dial in: +1 647 484 8814 Access code: 6725564 Toll free: 1 844 763 8274

Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10192246/fd5e1d8d60. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.