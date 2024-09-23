Elevai Labs Inc. Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Public Offering

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, today announced that it has priced a public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $8.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The offering is a best-efforts offering, with no minimum amount of securities required to be sold.

The offering is comprised of 28,571,425 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares of common stock). Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant will be sold with one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.38 per share (the “Series A Warrants”) and one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.38 per share or, pursuant to an alternative cashless exercise option, three shares of common stock (the “Series B Warrants” and, together with the Series A Warrants, the “Warrants”). The Series A Warrants will be exercisable beginning on the date of completion of the requisite waiting period following the filing of the Information Statement related to the approval by the stockholders of the Company (the “Initial Exercise Date” or “Effective Shareholder Approval Date”) of the issuance of shares upon exercise of the Warrants, among other things (the “Shareholder Approval”). The Series B Warrants will be exercisable beginning on the Effective Shareholder Approval Date. The Series A Warrants will expire on the five-year anniversary of the Initial Exercise Date and the Series B Warrants will expire on the two and one-half-year anniversary of the Initial Exercise Date.

The purchase price of each share of common stock and accompanying Warrants is $0.28, and the purchase price of each pre-funded warrant and accompanying Warrants will be equal to such price minus $0.0001.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and investments. This offering is expected to close on or about September 24, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-281987) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a written preliminary prospectus and final prospectus that will form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.