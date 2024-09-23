OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

BioTalent Canada is now accepting applications for its 2024-2025 I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer TM Recognition Program. This marks the program’s 3 rd year.

The program celebrates Canadian organizations in the bio-economy who display significant inclusivity, diversity, equity and accessibility leadership (IDEAL) – principles that are key to fostering growth within the sector. Last year, 15 companies earned the I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer designation, a significant increase from the eight organizations who qualified in the program's inaugural year.

“Organizations that embrace IDEA principles are setting the standard for a more robust and resilient talent pool within the bio-economy,” states Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “As talent shortages are forecast to pose a major challenge for Canada’s bio-economy, adopting IDEA principles provides a strategic solution and fosters a more equitable and innovative workforce.”

The application process involves completing an online survey, describing in detail how they are working towards a more diverse and inclusive corporate culture based on the following IDEA best practices:

Alignment of IDEA to the vision, values, strategies, and outcomes of the organization; Leadership accountability for IDEA; Measurement and assessment of the organization’s current IDEA efforts; The priority the organization places on IDEA learning and awareness; How the organization prioritizes inclusive talent management practices; Efforts put forward by the organization to create a culture of belonging, and Efforts put forward by the organization to engage with external stakeholders: community, clients, and suppliers.

Recipients of the 2023-24 I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer TM designation included (listed alphabetically) AgriTech North, Amino Labs North, Aruna Revolution Health Inc, BioCanRx, Charles River Laboratories, Health Cities, INTREPID Lab, Life Sciences Ontario, Neuraura Biotech Inc., NorthernRNA, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), Raft Brew Labs, Savyn Tech, Shift Health, and STEMCELL Technologies.

“Getting recognized as an I.D.E.A.L. [Bioscience] Employer brought validation to the team’s continued commitment to a more open and accepting industry,” says Benjamin Feagin Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AgriTech North. “IDEA is more than a core concept for us, it is a principle that is written directly into our articles of incorporation. They are part of how we operate.”

Criteria used to evaluate submissions include an organization’s alignment of IDEA principles to their vision, values, strategies, and outcomes; leadership accountability for IDEA; and the priority the organization places on IDEA learning and awareness, among other factors.

“We encourage organizations of all sizes to apply for this important recognition,” says Rob Henderson. “This is a powerful way for bio-economy employers to demonstrate the value of these principles and to guide other organizations across Canada that may be unsure of where to start.”

For more information and to apply for the I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer recognition, please visit: biotalent.ca/IDEALEmployer.

For resources to help guide your organization on developing resiliency through principles of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, visit biotalent.ca/resiliency.

About BioTalent Canada:

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

Recently named a Great Place to Work® for 2024 and Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023, by Great Place to Work Canada®, as well as being listed as a Best Workplace by HRD Canada for 2024 and a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter for 2024, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to stakeholders. These varied distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent analysis of the organization.