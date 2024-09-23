Enboarder Appoints Seasoned HR Tech Executive Dan Finnigan as New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Enboarder today announced the appointment of Dan Finnigan as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Finnigan will lead the company through its next phase of growth, bringing 30 years of experience growing high-powered SaaS businesses. The appointment comes as Enboarder continues to be recognized as a key player in the global talent acquisition space, including winning Bronze at the IHR HR Tech Supplier Awards and being named a Strategic Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid.

Finnigan brings with him a deep expertise in the HR tech market, having served as SVP at Yahoo! and CEO at HotJobs and Jobvite. Most recently, Finnigan was CEO at Filtered, a leading technical interview platform. Prior to Filtered, Finnigan served as CEO at Jobvite, leading the 10-person startup into a $70M ARR leading SaaS recruitment platform.

Finnigan will work closely with Enboarder’s founder and former CEO Brent Pearson to chart Enboarder’s path forward, including extensive research and development in AI.

“Dan’s vast experience leading prominent brands in the HR tech space gives him a unique understanding of our customer needs and pain points,” said Pearson. “I’m thrilled to have Dan driving our long-term strategy and helping us execute on our ambitious growth targets.”

“I’m excited to join a team that’s working to solve some of the most pressing issues facing the modern, distributed workplace,” said Finnigan. “Our mission is to help employees onboard and ‘onramp’ quickly, connecting employees with the right people, technology, and training to not only do their jobs well, but to have fun and enjoy it too. My personal goal is for every employee newly hired by an Enboarder customer to say, ‘That was the best onboarding experience I’ve ever had, and I’ve been setup to win!’”

