LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

If you’re one of the 73% of Americans* feeling extra anxious about the upcoming election, we’ve got good news. Sensible Weather and Urban Cowboy Lodge are teaming up to offer The Election Escape Powered By Sensible Weather: the ultimate political detox in the Catskills, where you can leave the doom scrolling behind and embrace the peaceful solitude of the mountains with silence and peace of mind knowing that if it rains on your escape, you’ll get your money back.**

This is more than just a week away—it's a full-on detox from the doom scrolling and social media debates. With election stress at an all-time high and the rise of silent travel, it’s clear that Americans are craving a break from the noise. But when finally ready to unplug, the last thing a traveler needs is bad weather ruining their plans. With 58% of Americans** worrying about inclement weather affecting their vacations, it’s no surprise that this is a major concern, closely following the stats on those experiencing election anxiety. That’s where Sensible Weather steps in with a Weather Guarantee that ensures the guest’s escape stays worry-free. No matter the outcome at the polls, if the skies don’t cooperate, guests will get a full refund, allowing them to focus on relaxation, not the forecast.

After US residents cast their ballot (whether by mail, absentee, or early voting), they can trade in the anxiety of election week for the serenity of a mountain escape nestled on 68 acres in the Big Indian Wilderness, inside of the 700,000-acre Catskills Park. For a presidential rate of $24 a night, they can book the Election Escape Powered By Sensible Weather which includes a stay from November 1 - 7, in a literal cabin in the woods. This oversized suite has everything one stressed American would need for an escape, including 600 sq. feet of space with an open layout including a copper clawfoot tub for two, rain shower, potbelly gas stove, leather loveseat for lounging with cocktails or coffee and a table for dining. Plus, they can rest assured that Sensible Weather has their back if it rains —because worrying should be left behind.

“Our mission at Sensible is to provide consumers with peace of mind to confidently experience the outdoors, and with this Election Escape, we’re taking it a step further,” said Blair Staunton, Vice President of Marketing for Sensible Weather. “We wanted to create an opportunity for people to truly disconnect without worry, leaving both the election noise and weather concerns behind. This Election Escape is the perfect chance to recharge without any distractions.”

The Election Escape also includes Urban Cowboy Lodge’s Unplug & Play program, where guests can swap their phones for a Polaroid camera upon check in—because let’s face it, obsessively refreshing social media and checking the polls won’t change the outcome. Plus, being in nature is proven to decrease stress levels and overthinking by up to 20%,*** and guests can’t truly embrace the outdoors if they don’t unplug. Phones will be secured in a lockbox, and guests will receive a printed map of local hiking trails where they can let loose in nature.

While escaping, guests can reconnect with the real world through a range of activities that don’t involve screens. Sweat it out in a hand-built Estonian sauna, then take a refreshing plunge into the Esopus Creek that flows through the property. They can also try their hand at ax throwing, hike the surrounding trails, stretch out in a yoga session, or even get their future read with a tarot card reading ( no, guests can’t ask for election predictions ). Whether guests are there to relax or recharge, there’s something for everyone.

"At Urban Cowboy Lodge, we believe in the power of retreating from the noise of everyday life,” says Lyon Porter, Co-Founder of Urban Cowboy. “With this Election Escape, we're offering more than just a stay—we’re providing a chance to fully disconnect and recharge in the serene beauty of the Catskills.”

The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis to the fastest bookers beginning Thursday, Oct. 3rd at noon ET. Visit SensibleWeather.com/ElectionEscape for more information.

*According to The American Psychiatric Association ** Per Sensible’s Weather Guarantee, if it rains two hours during the stay from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET, they will be reimbursed the daily rate. ***According to Talker Research ****According to Frontiers In Psychology

About Sensible Weather