Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, reminds the public to register for its September 19 Launch Event where FF will further present its second brand strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy and discuss interim achievements.

FF cordially invites stockholders, fans, and media to join Faraday Future's upcoming FF Second Brand Strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Launch Event. The event will be held via an online meeting and livestream – Zoom link here: https://faradayfuture.zoom.us/j/81873133147?pwd=4oCSR9LBGGW0su4tVZEGZbNHVf9iCl.1

Event Details:

Date and Time: September 19, 2024, PDT 17:00

How to Participate: Zoom meeting + live streaming on other platforms

Zoom Link:

https://faradayfuture.zoom.us/j/81873133147?pwd=4oCSR9LBGGW0su4tVZEGZbNHVf9iCl.1

Or via our website:

Global – https://www.ff.com/us/919live

China – https://www.faradayfuturecn.com/cn/919live

- Zoom meeting: In addition to watching the live event, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with the FF team and other participants.

- Livestreaming: The event will be broadcast simultaneously on several media platforms for guests who are unable to join the Zoom meeting. A replay of the meeting and livestream will be available on the Company’s website shortly thereafter.

Key Highlights:

- Unveiling the FF Second Brand Strategy and next steps for the Company.