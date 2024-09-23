Femasys Announces Infertility Clinic Customers from Coast to Coast

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys, Inc., (Nasdaq: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces the onboarding of the first infertility medical clinic customers to offer its FemaSeed infertility treatment to patients in California and Florida.

“Femasys has begun partnering with infertility centers across the United States, enabling them to offer FemaSeed to their patients. We are excited to welcome Reproductive Fertility Center and Palm Beach Fertility Center as our first customers,” said Femasys CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick. “We are enthusiastic about expanding FemaSeed’s availability and anticipate broader acceptance within the medical community as its distinct benefits gain wider recognition.”

FemaSeed is a unique form of artificial insemination because it delivers the sperm directly and safely into the fallopian tube on the side of ovulation. It is intended to enhance natural fertilization and provide a first-line treatment option for those seeking pregnancy. When compared to other reproductive technologies, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), it's a highly cost-effective and affordable procedure that is also safe and well-tolerated by patients.

Dr. Peyman Saadat, Reproductive Fertility Center in Los Angeles, California commented, “We look forward to providing our patients with another fertility treatment option, especially one that may provide benefit over IUI and is affordable for those struggling with financial constraints. We expect there to be growing interest once we begin to educate women about FemaSeed.”

Dr. David Kreiner, Palm Beach Fertility Center in Boca Raton, Florida said, “FemaSeed’s pregnancy success rate in its clinical trial shows a major improvement of this new treatment over traditional IUI using modern technology that can impact women fulfilling their fertility journey. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of providers offering FemaSeed.”

About FemaSeed FemaSeed® is an innovative advancement in artificial insemination, designed to enhance fertilization by precisely delivering sperm into the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception. It is intended to be a first-line therapeutic choice for infertile women, men, and couples seeking pregnancy through insemination, offering a safe, accessible, and cost-effective approach. FemaSeed is a revolutionary device that allows healthcare professionals an ability to expand practice services with a more affordable and safer alternative to assisted reproductive methods, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). FemaSeed received U.S. FDA clearance (September 2023) and regulatory approval in Canada (April 2023) and CE mark for Europe (June 2024). At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Femasys concluded a prospective, multi-center, unblinded pivotal clinical trial (NCT0468847) for those seeking intratubal insemination with FemaSeed. Adverse events were consistent with intrauterine insemination (IUI). Efficacy analysis focused on male factor (1 million to 20 million TMSC). In this population, pregnancy rate was 24% by subject (n=42) and 16% by cycle (n=62) after FemaSeed. In contrast, a 6.7% pregnancy rate by cycle was described in the literature for intrauterine insemination (IUI) with male factor (greater than 1 million TMSC).1 This topline data provides strong support for the on-going commercial launch, currently in progress. Learn more at www.femaseed.com.