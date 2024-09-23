WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Flashpoint, the global leader in threat intelligence, today announced that Flashpoint’s National Security Solutions unit will serve as a Supporting Sponsor at The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference with Founder and CEO, Josh Lefkowitz, and Executive Director for Global Security, Andrew Borene, in attendance. Flashpoint is currently the world’s largest private provider of threat intelligence in the industry with more than 750 customers across government, financial services, retail, healthcare and technology sectors.

Flashpoint intelligence analyst map of The New Cold War, a convergence of threats across geopolitical, cyber, and physical domains. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The world is entering a new chapter of Cold War, marked by a convergence of geopolitical, cyber, and physical threats from an increasingly cohesive group of hostile state actors. State actors exploit digital platforms not just for espionage or disruption, but to shape global narratives and project influence. This is not limited to military operations but extends into economic, social, and political realms. As these adversaries push their authoritarian agendas, the stakes for security teams worldwide have never been higher.

In the world of hybrid warfare, the best intelligence requires the best data .Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS) helps government teams generate tailored intelligence to inform, operate, defend and influence. By delivering industry-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, investigations support, and finished intelligence, FNSS supports requirements across a wide range of national security and public safety missions.

As the stakes rise, Flashpoint remains at the forefront of continuous innovation to make threat intelligence even more impactful. The company recently announced a new Investigations Management tool, new intelligence requirements mapping feature, and location protection alert system for physical assets. These innovations are uniquely designed to deliver the most actionable insights precisely aligned with a customers’ threat and intelligence needs, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and protect their most critical assets. Additionally, the company’s AI innovations include Ignite AI for using natural language to find intelligence-led insights and Echosec AI for swift data analysis. Flashpoint’s approach to AI spans generative AI, personalization, and access to unparalleled data sources.

The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference will take place in Sea Island, Georgia at The Cloister at Sea Island from October 5 – 8, 2024.

Meet Flashpoint Leaders at The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference

Josh Lefkowitz, Flashpoint CEO

Began his career working with the FBI and federal prosecutors, as well as state and local authorities, to track and analyze terrorist groups.

Since co-founding Flashpoint in 2010, he has grown the company into the leader in threat data and intelligence, supporting more than 750 clients across the commercial and public sector in making mission-critical decisions to keep their people and assets safe.

Josh is a sought after expert for his insights on the global threat landscape and threat intelligence.

Andrew Borene, Flashpoint Executive Director for Global Security

Former senior official at the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).

He is a U.S. licensed attorney, and a certified cybersecurity expert with more than 20 years of experience in counterterrorism, counterintelligence, national security, and advanced technology leadership in government and at Fortune 500 companies.

Andrew is a regular commentator on the convergence of geopolitical and cybersecurity issues appearing on NBC, CNBC, CNN, Fox News and CBS as well as in global news outlets.

