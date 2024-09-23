Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

FSLA Appoints New Leadership, Highlights Student Initiatives

TAMPA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Surplus Lines Association (FSLA), representing those providing solutions as a safety valve for Florida's insurance industry, installed its new leadership team for the 2024-2025 term during its Annual Convention held in Tampa, Fla.

Florida Surplus Lines Association, Associated Press

FSLA’s 2024-2025 Board Board of Directors:

  • President: Virginia Clancy, ASLI, CIIP, TAPCO Underwriters, Inc.
  • President-Elect: Albert Geraci, ARM, ASLI, Risk Placement Services, Inc. 
  • Treasurer: Tonya Rivera, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., CMGA 
  • Secretary: Bresch McCarthy, Hull & Company, LLC 
  • Director: Chris Siegel, RPLU, CIC, CRIS, ARM, AAI, Burns & Wilcox 
  • Director: Darren Marsh, SLB Insurance Group 
  • Director: Amanda Ruppel, CRC Group 
  • Insurance Company Representative: Joshua Baron, Navigators, A Brand of The Hartford
  • Insurance Company Representative: Ana Daves, Nautilus Insurance Company
  • Young Agents Representative: Marianne Correa, RT Specialty
  • Young Agents Representative: Ricky Kopec, Johnson and Johnson
  • Retail Agents Representative: John Vratsinas, Atlantic Specialty Risk
  • Past President's Representative: Erin O’Leary, Shelly, Middlebrooks & O’Leary

Reflecting on her long standing involvement with FSLA, newly appointed President Virginia Clancy expressed her enthusiasm for the role.

“When I opened the Florida office for Tapco almost 30 years ago, one of the best pieces of advice I received was to join the Florida Surplus Lines Association,” said Virginia Clancy, ASLI, CIIP, FSLA President. “I have had the privilege of watching this association grow and evolve over the years and I am excited and honored to serve this wonderful association during this next chapter.” 

Expanding Professional Development and Student Engagement

In addition to installing its new leadership, FSLA remains committed to enhancing the professional development of its members. The association continues to offer free Continuing Education courses for all members and will expand its offerings in 2025. This includes the introduction of a mentorship and internship program aimed at fostering the next generation of leaders in the surplus lines industry.

FSLA is also strengthening its support for risk management students. Recently, the association announced a partnership with the Florida Surplus Lines Services Office to launch the Florida Surplus Lines Speaker Series   at Florida State University. This initiative complements FSLA’s existing scholarship at the University of South Florida, furthering its commitment to engaging and supporting students pursuing careers in risk management and insurance.

Learn more at www.myFSLA.com.

About FSLA:

The Florida Surplus Lines Association (FSLA) represents excess and surplus lines agency member firms and associate members in Florida. Over the past 60 years, FSLA has advocated for the regulatory and legislative interests of its members and the Florida surplus lines industry, focusing on supporting opportunities and insuring risks throughout Florida. FSLA is recognized as one of the most active surplus lines associations in the nation. Learn more at www.myFSLA.com.

# # #

Attachments

Allison Aubuchon Florida Surplus Lines Association 850-766-5255 communications@allisonaubuchon.com

