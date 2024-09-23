JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) is pleased to announce its membership in the Global Capacity Building Coalition (GCBC), a new initiative introduced at COP28 and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies to enhance climate finance capacity building in emerging markets around the world.

GARP’s participation in GCBC continues its commitment to empowering professionals to address the growing challenges of climate and sustainability. As the world's leading association in risk management, GARP not only champions the importance of structured education around the financial impacts of climate change through its Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR ® ) Certificate, but also sets industry standards by advancing thought leadership on climate risk and sustainable solutions.

Developed by world-leading senior risk practitioners, climate experts, and sustainability professionals, GARP’s SCR Certificate Program provides key knowledge and skills around such relevant topics as green financing, transition planning, net-zero initiatives, and more. Today's SCR Certificate Holders work at many of the world's top institutions, including the Bank of England, Citigroup, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and World Economic Forum.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to expand GARP’s work in sustainability,” said Richard Apostolik, president and CEO of GARP. “Our shared vision with GCBC will enable professionals worldwide to gain the expertise needed to effectively address climate-related risks and contribute to the development of resilient, sustainable financial systems.”

With its objective of scaling sustainable finance efforts worldwide, GCBC is poised to benefit from GARP’s experience in helping create a skilled workforce ready to handle the complexities of climate risk.

“We are proud to join GCBC in building a foundation for sustainable finance capacity globally,” said Jo Paisley, president of GARP Risk Institute. “We have long recognized the importance of educating risk professionals on the urgent challenges posed by climate risk, and we believe this initiative will play a vital role in supporting our mission and GCBC’s alike.”

For more on the SCR Certificate Program and Exam, please visit GARP’s website.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non- partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers the leading global certification for risk managers in the Financial Risk Manager (FRM ® ), as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR ® ) Certificate, Risk and AI (RAI™) Certificate, and ongoing educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative (GBI) ® and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics, and regulators.

Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., with offices in London and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (X).

About the Global Capacity Building Coalition