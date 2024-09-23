MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, today announced the appointment of Clint Kneip as Head of First Responder Engagement. In this new role, Kneip will lead the development of relationships between Gatik and first responder agencies, focusing on the company’s First Responder Interaction Protocol (FRIP) for Freight-Only operations, ultimately supporting Gatik's mission to ensure safe and compliant operations of its autonomous freight vehicles across the United States. His extensive experience overseeing safety protocols and collaborating with national safety entities will be instrumental as Gatik expands its operations and scales Freight-Only deployments, reinforcing the company’s dedication to safe, compliant, and community-focused autonomous logistics.

"Clint’s proven track record in enhancing commercial highway transportation safety will be a tremendous asset to Gatik as we scale our Freight-Only operations," said Rich Steiner, VP of Government Relations and Public Affairs at Gatik. "With Clint on our team, we’re ensuring that our autonomous operations not only meet but exceed the expectations of first responders and the communities in which we operate. Under his leadership, we are building comprehensive, scenario-based training programs to address a variety of operational contexts, such as high-traffic urban environments, highway merges, accident response, and emergency stop protocols. His expertise will be crucial in elevating our safety and compliance standards, setting new benchmarks for the autonomous trucking industry."

Kneip brings over 20 years of experience from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), where he served as Captain of the Commercial Vehicle Section. During his tenure at CHP, Kneip was instrumental in improving commercial highway transportation safety and fostering relationships with key national and state safety entities, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). As the Chair of the CVSA's Commercial Motor Vehicle - Automated Driving System Working Group, he played a pivotal role in developing the guidelines for commercial vehicles equipped with automated driving systems, directly influencing policy and operational protocols nationwide.

As Head of First Responder Engagement at Gatik, Kneip will work to proactively address community needs and uphold the company’s commitment to safe and responsible autonomous logistics. He will conduct training, develop instructional materials, and facilitate interactions between first responders and Gatik’s autonomous vehicles to ensure safety and compliance. He will also support Gatik’s Compliance and Government Relations teams, working to align the company’s approach with national and state policies and standards. Kneip will also provide expert testimony and engage with law enforcement agencies in priority states to influence and support AV legislation.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join and work with Gatik, a leader in the commercial autonomous vehicle industry,” said Clint Kneip. “I look forward to the challenges, growth, and expertise that I can bring to this field.”

Kneip’s appointment underscores Gatik’s dedication to working closely with first responders to ensure the successful deployment of autonomous technology across the United States.

About Gatik

Gatik is the leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, transforming B2B supply chains with its Autonomous Transportation-as-a-Service (ATaaS) platform. Focused on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers, Gatik prioritizes safe, reliable deliveries while reducing congestion and streamlining freight movement. In 2021, Gatik launched the world’s first fully driverless commercial delivery service with Walmart. Its autonomous Class 3-7 box trucks are commercially deployed across Texas, Arkansas, and Ontario. Partnered with industry giants like Isuzu Motors, Cummins, Ryder, and Goodyear, Gatik was founded in 2017 by autonomous technology veterans and has offices in Mountain View, Dallas-Fort Worth, Arkansas, and Toronto.

