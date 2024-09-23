(1) LOM begins on July 1, 2024. The 2024 Mineral Reserve excludes all mineral reserve material processed prior to July 1, 2024.

CLG’s short term definition drilling and short term mine plan updates required for execution may cause actual annual operating results to differ significantly from the 2024 LOM Plan schedule shown in Table 4. Gatos Silver provides annual production guidance and quarterly production results for CLG, and such results can vary quarter over quarter based on short term execution plans and constraints. The Company cautions investors that guidance might differ from the 2024 LOM Plan, and actual results might significantly differ from guidance.

2024 LOM Cash Flows

Table 5 presents a summary of 2024 LOM Plan cash flows. In the 2024 LOM Plan, silver accounts for 49% of the total payable metal value, with zinc, lead, gold and copper representing 28%, 17%, 2% and 4%, respectively.

Table 5: Summary of 2024 LOM Plan Free Cash Flow at Various Silver Prices(1,2) (100% LGJV Basis)

After-tax Free Cash Flow ($M)(2) H2 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033+ LOM Silver Price $21/oz 40.7 76.5 64.0 58.2 59.4 83.8 88.5 71.7 57.8 (16.4) 584.2 2024 Reserve Prices ($23/oz Ag) 48.6 88.6 72.2 65.4 66.3 90.7 95.5 77.4 62.1 (16.4) 650.4 Silver Price $25/oz 56.5 101.7 83.9 72.6 73.1 97.6 102.4 83.1 67.9 (16.4) 722.5 Silver Price $30/oz 76.4 134.3 113.3 92.8 90.2 114.9 120.6 101.8 83.4 (16.4) 911.3 Silver Price $35/oz 96.2 167.2 142.4 118.0 112.3 135.0 143.6 121.7 98.9 (16.4) 1,118.9

(1) Prices for zinc, lead, gold and copper are maintained at 2024 reserve assumptions of $1.25/lb, $0.95/lb, $1,850/oz and $4.00/lb, respectively. (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Figure 7 presents a sensitivity of 2024 LOM Plan net present value to silver prices.

Figure 7 – Summary of 2024 LOM Plan Net Present Value at Various Silver Prices(1) (100% LGJV Basis)

(1) NPV as of July 1, 2024 at a 5% discount rate. Prices for zinc, lead, gold and copper are maintained at 2024 reserve assumptions of $1.25/lb, $0.95/lb, $1,850/oz and $4.00/lb, respectively.

Total sustaining capital costs for the 2024 LOM Plan at CLG are estimated at $186.9 million. Sustaining capital costs are summarized in Table 6 below.

Sustaining capital costs include underground access development to the lower levels in the Central and North-West Zones, and development of the South-East Deeps zone. They also include ventilation infrastructure, together with equipment replacements and other infrastructure projects including installation of the copper-lead separation circuit, upgrades to the underground dewatering system as the mine is developed further, and two additional tailings dam raises anticipated to be completed in 2025 and 2027/2028.

Table 6: 2024 LOM Plan Sustaining Capital Costs Summary

Sustaining Capital Costs LOM ($M) Mine Development $96.1 Infrastructure and Equipment $90.8 Total Sustaining Capital Cost $186.9

The average 2024 LOM Plan site operating costs are estimated at $82.14 per tonne milled and are summarized in Table 7 below. Operating costs have been developed based on recent actual costs considering the continued ramp-up to 3,500 tpd, the transition to a higher proportion of LH stoping mining in the plan, and minor allowances for business improvement initiatives that are currently being implemented. Operating costs are based on long term assumptions, including a Mexican Peso exchange rate of MXN 20.00 per US$1.00.

Table 7: 2024 LOM Plan Unit Operating Costs Summary

Unit Operating Costs LOM ($/t) Mining $42.16 Processing $24.77 Mine General and Administrative $15.20 Total Operating Cost $82.14

All-in sustaining costs are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures section and summarized in Table 8 below.

Table 8: 2024 LOM Plan All-In Sustaining Costs(1)

Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Units LOM Cash Costs $M $1,147.8 Sustaining Capital $M $186.9 All-In Sustaining Costs $M $1,334.7 Payable Silver Ounces Moz 45.5 All-In Sustaining Costs before by-product credits $/oz Ag payable $29.33 By-Product Credits $/oz Ag payable ($24.39) By-product All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz Ag payable $4.94 Payable Silver Equivalent Ounces Moz AgEq 93.8 Co-product All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz AgEq $14.24

(1) By-product AISC and Co-product AISC exclude the LGJV management fee and administrative costs of $1.35 / oz Ag payable and $0.65 / oz AgEq payable, respectively. Refer to Table 9 for AISC details.

Opportunities – Growth, Margin Improvement and District-Scale Potential

The LGJV is analyzing multiple value enhancement projects beyond the 2024 LOM Plan and 2024 Mineral Reserve. The CLG team is focused on continuing to gradually increase mine production rates by implementing various optimization and improvement initiatives across the maintenance and mine operation functions. Capital efficient modifications to the existing plant to increase throughput rates beyond 3,500 tpd are being evaluated. The LGJV has completed preliminary metallurgical testwork on potentially improving silver, zinc and gold recoveries through either ultra fines recovery or increasing silver and gold recovery through a pyrite recovery circuit. These processing concepts along with mill expansion projects will continue to be analyzed over the coming year in conjunction with targets to increase mineral reserves and further mine life extension initiatives, with the potential to increase throughput rates up to 4,000 tpd.

The Los Gatos District (“LGD”) is comprised of a large land package covering over 103,000 hectares with an established pipeline of prospects and more than 50 targets identified to date. Since the database cutoff on March 31, 2024, drilling at South-East Deeps has shifted back towards resource extension drilling, testing for the limits of mineralization potential along strike, down-plunge and shallower within the overall SE Deeps zone, with drilling results described in our news release dated July 23, 2024 demonstrating the extension of this mineralization beyond what formed the basis of the 2024 Updates, and continuing to highlight additional potential of the system. Following the March 31, 2024 database cutoff, the focus of exploration has shifted to explore the broader LGD, including drilling at the Portigueño, Central Deeps and San Luis targets, with early results showing mineralization as described in our news release dated July 23, 2024. Quarterly exploration program updates will continue with the next one expected in early October.

Esther Mineral Resource Unchanged since 2022

The Esther Mineral Resource was not updated during 2024 and remains the same as reported in 2022 and 2023.

Updated Technical Reports

The Company expects to file an updated technical report summary prepared in accordance with subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (“S-K 1300”) in the United States on the EDGAR section of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov, and file an updated technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) in Canada under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (collectively, the “2024 Technical Reports”), to support the disclosure regarding the 2024 Updates. The 2024 Technical Reports are expected to be filed within 45 days.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

On September 5, 2024 Gatos Silver and First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic”) announced they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatos Silver. The proposed transaction would consolidate three world-class, producing silver mining districts in Mexico to create a leading intermediate primary silver producer. Information relating to the proposed transaction can be found at the Company’s website at www.gatossilver.com.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The half core samples from the LGJV’s surface exploration drillholes are shipped directly in sealed bags to the ALS Limited (“ALS”) preparation facilities in Chihuahua City, Mexico. After sample preparation in Chihuahua, sample pulps are shipped to ALS in North Vancouver, Canada for analysis. The remaining half core is retained on site. Samples sent for analysis are sawn half-core NQ or HQ in diameter and normally 2m in length but varied based on geological contacts. Samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed, and a subset is pulverized. Samples are analyzed for base metals and silver using inductively coupled plasma methods. Gold and overlimit silver are assayed using fire assay techniques. Sample batches include intermittent blanks, duplicates, and certified standards. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. ALS is a third-party independent laboratory.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical disclosure in this press release regarding the Cerro Los Gatos 2024 Mineral Resource was based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of Ronald Turner, MAusIMM(CP), an employee of Golder Associates S.A. Scientific and technical disclosure in this press release regarding the 2024 Mineral Reserve, the 2024 LOM Plan and other economic analyses that will also be set out in the 2024 Technical Reports was based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of Stephan Blaho, P.Eng. an employee of WSP Canada Inc. Scientific and technical disclosure in this press release regarding the metallurgical assumptions for the 2024 LOM Plan and other economic analyses that will also be set out in the 2024 Technical Reports was based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of Adam Johnston, FAusIMM(CP), Chief Metallurgist with Transmin Metallurgical Consultants (UK). Other scientific and technical disclosure in this press release was approved by Anthony (Tony) Scott, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Technical Services of Gatos Silver. Each of Ronald Turner, MAusIMM(CP), Stephan Blaho, P.Eng., Adam Johnston, FAusIMM(CP), and Tony Scott, P.Geo. is a “Qualified Person,” as defined in S-K 1300 and NI 43-101. Ronald Turner, MAusIMM(CP), Stephan Blaho, P.Eng. and Adam Johnston, FAusIMM(CP) are all independent of Gatos Silver and the LGJV. Each Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed herein in respect of the subject matter associated with the Qualified Person identified above, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the related information or opinions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by GAAP to evaluate various aspects of our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP.

Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs

Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) are non-GAAP measures. AISC was calculated based on guidance provided by the World Gold Council (“WGC”). WGC is not a regulatory industry organization and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards for disclosure requirements. Other mining companies may calculate AISC differently as a result of differences in underlying accounting principles and policies applied, as well as definitional differences of sustaining versus expansionary (i.e. non-sustaining) capital expenditures based upon each company’s internal policies. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of sales, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain production. Therefore, we believe that cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures that provide additional information to management, investors and analysts that aid in the understanding of the economics of the Company’s operations and performance compared to other producers and provides investors visibility by better defining the total costs associated with production.

Cash costs include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, treatment and refining costs, general and administrative costs, and royalties. AISC includes total production cash costs incurred at the LGJV’s mining operations plus sustaining capital expenditures. The Company believes this measure represents the total sustainable costs of producing silver from current operations and provides additional information of the LGJV’s operational performance and ability to generate cash flows. As the measure seeks to reflect the full cost of silver production from current operations, new project and expansionary capital at current operations are not included. Certain cash expenditures such as new project spending, tax payments, dividends, and financing costs are not included.

Free Cash Flow

Management uses free cash flow (“FCF”) as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations. As used herein, FCF is cash provided by operating activities less cash used in investing activities. The Company believes that this measure assists in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate cash flow after capital investments. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FCF is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company’s performance with its competitors. Although FCF and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company’s calculation of FCF is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company is unable to provide without unreasonable efforts a reconciliation of forward-looking free cash flow on a per-year basis to cash flow provided by operating activities due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts, some of which may be material, that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures

Table 9 below presents a reconciliation between the most comparable GAAP measure of the LGJV’s expenses to the non-GAAP measures of (i) cash costs, (ii) cash costs, net of by-product credits, (iii) co-product AISC and (iv) by-product AISC for the Company’s operations.

Table 9: Reconciliation of Cash Costs and AISC to Cost of Sales (as defined under US GAAP)(1,2,3,4,5)

Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Units 2024 LOM Plan (H2’24+) 2023 LOM Plan (H2’24+) Mining Costs $M $435.6 $305.3 Milling Costs $M $256.0 $185.6 Transportation Costs $M $148.7 $99.9 Cost of Sales $M $840.2 $590.8 Royalties $M $5.0 $2.6 General and Administrative $M $157.1 $123.7 Expenses $M $1,002.3 $717.1 Treatment and Refining Costs $M $145.5 $125.0 Cash Costs $M $1,147.8 $842.1 Sustaining Capital $M $186.9 $114.7 Accretion Expense $M $0.0 $0.0 All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC)(1)(2) $M $1,334.7 $956.9 By-product Credits(3) $M ($1,109.9) ($729.1) Payable Silver Moz 45.5 37.4 Cash Costs before By-product Credits $/oz Ag payable $25.23 $22.52 AISC before By-product Credits $/oz Ag payable $29.33 $25.59 By-product Credits(3) $/oz Ag payable ($24.39) ($19.50) Cash Costs, net of by-product credits $/oz Ag payable $0.83 $3.02 By-product AISC(1) $/oz Ag payable $4.94 $6.09 Payable Silver Equivalent(3)(4) Moz 93.8 70.5 Co-product Cash Cost $/oz AgEq payable $12.24 $11.94 Co-product AISC(1) $/oz AgEq payable $14.24 $13.57 Management Fee and Admin. Costs $M $61.2 $42.3 By-product AISC(5) $/oz Ag Payable $6.29 $7.22 Co-product AISC(5) $/oz Ag Eq. Payable $14.89 $14.17

(1) Excludes LGJV management fee and administration costs of approximately $7 million per year, equivalent to $1.35 / oz Ag payable and $0.65 / oz AgEq payable, respectively in the 2024 LOM Plan and $1.13 / oz Ag payable and $0.60 / oz AgEq payable, respectively in the 2023 LOM Plan. (2) Excludes any exploration costs related to future resource expansion and conversion. (3) Uses 2024 reserve price assumptions of $23.00/oz silver, $1.25/lb zinc, and $0.95/lb lead, $1,850/oz gold and $4.00/lb copper for the 2024 LOM Plan. Uses 2023 reserve price assumptions of $22.00/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, and $0.90/lb lead, $1,700/oz gold and $3.50/lb copper for the 2023 LOM Plan. (4) Payable silver equivalent ounces include payable copper aligned to current payable terms for copper in lead concentrate and expected payable terms for copper concentrates. (5) Includes LGJV management fee and administration costs of approximately $7 million per year in the 2024 LOM Plan and $6 million per year in the 2023 LOM Plan

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding production including potential production increases, cash flows, CLG’s life of mine and mine life extensions, mining rates and mill throughput rates, growth potential and margin improvement opportunities, mineral resource and reserve estimates, future prices for silver, zinc, lead, gold and copper, potential cash distributions to LGJV partners, NPV, projected capital, operating costs, sustaining and all-in sustaining costs, the exchange rate for the Mexican Peso to the U.S. Dollar, mine design, mine scheduling and mining methods including the proportion of LH stoping and filling methodologies, mining dilution and recovery estimates, timing of filing of updated 2024 Technical Reports, viability of potential modifications and projects to improve efficiency, timing of proposed drilling, potential results from exploration including possible increases to the LOM, and the timing of exploration updates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations about future events and on information currently available to management including without limitation assumptions about commodity prices, mining methodologies, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates, operating and capital costs, plant throughput and processing recoveries, operating conditions, and including other assumptions set out herein and to be set out in the 2024 Technical Reports. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements including without limitation, commodity prices, change in regulations, failure to retain or obtain permits and licenses, environmental risks, cost and timing of exploration, development and production, opposition to mining may arise, labour interruptions, other general risks associated with mining operations and such other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities commissions. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved, and as such, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

1 Includes LGJV management fee and administrative costs. Refer to Table 9 for AISC details. 2 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below. 3 NPV is as of July 1, 2024 using a 5% discount rate. 2024 NPV and free cash flow assume reserve price assumptions of $23/oz silver, $1.25/lb zinc, $0.95/lb lead, $1,850/oz gold, $4.00/lb copper and a Mexican Peso exchange rate of MXN 20.00 per US$1.00. 2023 NPV used prices of $22/oz silver, $1.20/lb zinc, $0.90/lb lead, $1,700/oz gold, $3.50/lb copper and a Mexican Peso exchange rate of MXN 20.00 per US$1.00. 4 As of 16:00 Pacific time on September 24, 2024 5 NPV and free cash flow sensitivities presented here consider $30/oz Ag and $35/oz Ag, with other prices reflecting the 2024 reserve price assumptions described above. NPV is as of July 1, 2024 using a 5% discount rate. 6 Silver equivalent production for the 2024 LOM Plan is calculated using 2024 reserve price assumptions to “convert” zinc, lead, gold and copper production contained in concentrates to “equivalent” silver ounces (contained metal, multiplied by price, divided by silver price). 7 2024 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource figures as at July 1, 2024; 2023 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource figures as at July 1, 2023

