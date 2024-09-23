WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology, today announced that it has appointed Troy Lambeth to its Board of Directors. Troy’s background in aviation and experience building maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and integrated support businesses will help GelSight expand its reach in key markets to improve surface quality control processes with its tactile sensing technology.

Troy is an industry veteran with over 30 years of international aviation and finance experience. He most recently served as the CEO of the Sanad Group, leading the integration of the group’s global leasing and MRO businesses, which have grown to more than a billion dollars in assets and related annual revenues. He was also the CEO of Sanad Capital from its launch in 2009 until 2022. Under his leadership, the company expanded to over a billion dollars in leased assets globally with customers in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. Troy has held various executive, board, and senior management roles at Mubadala, Sanad, Yas Holdings, AMMROC, Horizon Flight Training Academy, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), Northwest Airlines, Mesa Airlines, De-Ice, and other private equity companies and funds.

"GelSight’s tactile sensing platform offers a unique solution for aerospace manufacturing and MRO surface analysis that can help OEMs save time, materials, and money," said Troy Lambeth. "While several of the top aerospace OEMs already use GelSight, I look forward to working alongside the team to further address the industry’s need for accurate, repeatable, high-resolution surface inspection, and making tactile sensing technology a new standard in modern aviation MRO."

Troy began his career as an aviation officer and pilot in the U.S. Army and later served as a commercial pilot at Northwest Airlines. Working closely with aerospace industry OEMs, maintenance service providers, financial institutions and investors, he has led the development and delivery of large-scale asset management, trading, MRO, and financing programs in support of both commercial and military aviation operations globally. He holds degrees in Mathematical Sciences and Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, as well as commercial and airline transport pilot licenses for rotary and fixed wing aircraft.

“Troy is a valuable addition to our Board of Directors with his deep expertise in both commercial and military aviation,” said Youssef Benmokhtar, CEO at GelSight. “He understands the ins-and-outs of an MRO business and recognizes the benefits of digitizing surface analysis with GelSight’s tactile sensing solution. Along with the other industry experts on our board, Troy’s knowledge and guidance will help shape our approach to serving the aerospace sector where we see promising opportunities for GelSight to grow.”

About GelSight

GelSight is a pioneer in digital, imaging-based tactile intelligence. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface characterization, enabling several surface measurement applications and robotic sensing capabilities. Its elastomeric 3D imaging systems are currently in use in aerospace, automotive, forensics and in many robotic research labs throughout the world. GelSight is Digital Touch and Feel. For more information, please visit https://gelsight.com/.