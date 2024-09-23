BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, today announced new software asset management features for GoTo Resolve. Building on the solution’s existing hardware asset management capabilities, GoTo Resolve Software Asset Management empowers IT teams to gain full visibility and control over their entire IT inventory. From software licenses to application usage, IT teams can now track, manage, and optimize their software assets with the same efficiency and ease of use as GoTo Resolve’s hardware management tools.

More than 30% of software licenses are significantly underutilized or unused by intended employees, according to a recent survey from Vertice, potentially costing companies millions of dollars each year. GoTo Resolve Software Asset Management helps businesses address common challenges ranging from wasteful spending to security gaps. The new functionality delivers significant value and benefits across the software lifecycle, including:

Unified Management: Centralized inventory oversight, security management, and asset lifecycle management enable streamlined software maintenance from a single pane of glass.

Enriched Application Visibility : Automated real-time software discovery provides detailed lists of all devices an application is installed on, including usage per device and application versions, as well as hardware asset data such as assigned user, location, and serial number.

Improved Spend Control: Effortless monitoring of software license agreements, automatic reminders and notifications of over-utilization, contract renewal management, and cancellation of inactive installations eliminate unnecessary costs and improve ROI.

Enhanced Compliance & Security: Simplified regulatory compliance and license utilization tracking prevent compliance issues and reduce security risks from outdated software.

Simplified Onboarding & Offboarding: Easily identify necessary software for new users based on department-specific needs and reclaim licenses on devices assigned to employees leaving the organization.

“With GoTo Resolve we can now see which software is deployed on which machines and oversee the full lifecycle of our assets from purchase to retirement – all in one place,” said Nate Anderson, IT Director at Central Illinois Radiological Associates. “This centralized oversight has been a huge time-saver.”

“IT ecosystems continue to grow more complex with employees and devices spread around the world, and with IT teams already overburdened, businesses need a simpler way to manage these systems,” said Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoTo. “By offering a unified solution for managing both software and hardware assets, along with remote monitoring and management (RMM), remote support and access, and mobile device management (MDM) – with zero trust security controls – we're enabling our customers to optimize their IT operations, reduce costs, and ensure compliance all within a single, easy-to-navigate interface."

