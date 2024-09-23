Grant Thornton’s Rashada Whitehead named a Notable Black Leader

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Rashada Whitehead, Grant Thornton’s national managing principal of Culture, Immersion & Inclusion has been named a “Notable Black Leader” by Crain’s Chicago Business. The award recognizes Black leaders in the Chicago area whose professional and communal achievements positively impact the city and its residents.

In her role, Whitehead sits on the firm’s Executive Committee and drives its culture and communications strategies, as well as its diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) initiatives. She oversees the employee journey — from onboarding to alumni status — fostering a strong company culture that amplifies diverse voices and supports employee well-being and development.

Under Whitehead’s leadership, Grant Thornton has made significant strides in diversity. Most notably, she helped increase Black and Latinx representation by 54%. And she helped the firm surpass a milestone of having 40% of its partners and directors represent diverse demographics by FY25. She also spearheaded the firm’s first DE&I report and improved retention, while refining its onboarding processes. Additionally, she has been integral to Grant Thornton’s communications efforts during milestones, such as the firm’s current centennial celebrations.

Jeanna Shapiro, Grant Thornton’s chief people & culture officer, commended Whitehead’s exceptional contributions to the firm and its people.

“Rashada has significantly transformed our firm’s culture, fostering inclusivity and truly mirroring the diversity of the world we engage with,” said Shapiro. “This award is a well-earned recognition of her exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace.”

A lifelong Chicagoan, Whitehead also serves as a mentor for several organizations focused on the city’s youth. For over a decade, she has been an adjunct professor at Chicago’s Roosevelt University and received the “Most Valuable Professor” award for part-time instructors in 2016. In 2023, she was named a “Notable Leader in DEI” by Crain’s Chicago Business.

“I am honored to receive this award and am grateful that my work has allowed me to make a meaningful impact within our firm and the broader community,” said Whitehead. “By enhancing representation and fostering a more inclusive environment, we can create a more vibrant and supportive space for everyone.”

