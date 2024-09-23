REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Gruve, an early-stage growth startup specializing in providing innovative AI-driven solutions, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of NetServ, a cutting-edge services provider of cloud services, AI, workload migration, and network automation. This acquisition is set to enhance Gruve’s comprehensive AI-driven enterprise services portfolio, providing customers with a broader portfolio of services including Co-Pilot in Enterprise, Workload Migration, and Network Access.

Gruve is an innovative AI-driven solutions service provider dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology that streamlines operations, enhances decision-making, and drives growth. Specializing in AI, ML, CX, Security, Cloud, and Automation, Gruve offers a comprehensive portfolio of tools designed to unlock the full potential of business data. The company's mission is to help organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape by delivering scalable, secure, and efficient solutions tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gruve’s acquisition of NetServ underscores the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and providing its clients with the most effective solutions to enhance enterprise businesses worldwide.

Unlocking AI Capabilities

NetServ has earned a strong reputation for pioneering solutions in Network Automation, Cloud Operations, CoPilot & AI, particularly in optimizing hybrid cloud environments. One of NetServ’s key customers expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition:

“The partnership between Gruve and NetServ brings significant value to customers by combining thought leadership, delivery, and execution of services. Leveraging AI and ML tools in delivering software integrations and services can significantly ease transitions for large enterprise organizations,” said Scott McDonald, IT Director with over 30 years of industry experience.

Customer-Centric Growth

Gruve is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers. This acquisition reflects that commitment, enabling the company to provide enhanced AI, ML, Data solutions and services with greater peace of mind to businesses of all sizes. The integration of NetServ’s services will allow Gruve to offer a broader range of solutions that are both scalable and highly effective.

“Acquiring NetServ represents a significant step forward for Gruve as we continue to expand our services portfolio offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Tarun Raisoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Gruve. “NetServ’s expertise in Cloud, AI & Automation and technology operations perfectly complements our AI-driven approach, allowing us to offer a more comprehensive and cybersecure solution. We are thrilled to welcome the NetServ team to the Gruve family.”

A Strategic Fit

For enterprise customers, Gruve combined with NetServ represents an AI-driven organization and a data-centric culture that which delivers true outcomes (not efforts based). Generative AI is bringing disruption to technology service providers, and Gruve is at the forefront of capturing this innovation.

"NetServ has built capabilities over the years, that now combined with Gruve, can provide faster time-to-market and better delivery for large-scale healthcare enterprise customers. Services delivery that can leverage automation and software engineering practices using AI and ML tools, can transform enterprise business," said Ramesh Powar, Senior IT Director with 25 years in the Health Care and Services business.

Looking Ahead

Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high level of service that customers have come to expect.

“We are thrilled to join the Gruve team,” said Jay Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of NetServ. “Our mission has always been to drive innovation, customer success and culture. With Gruve’s AI-driven technology services and reach, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers.”