Santa Fe, Mexico City, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amparo en contra de la Secretaría de Energía, México

Verfassungsbeschwerde gegen das Energieministerium, Mexiko

Berdeja y Butler Consultores, S.C. (“the Firm”) has achieved a significant legal victory securing an Amparo against Mexico's Ministry of Energy, challenging its Decree imposing maximum tariffs on ‘UVIEs’ -verifiers for conformity in electrical installations to the Mexican Official Standards (“NOMs”), “the Decree”, dated September 5, 2022.

The Amparo was granted in October 2023 and ratified on 4th July 2024 by the First Collegiate Circuit Court in Administrative Matters Specialising in Economic Competition, Broadcasting & Telecommunications.

The illegal imposition of maximum rates discouraged the work of the UVIEs, promoted simulation, and generated uncertainty for customers, who, due to the improper actions of the authorities, believed that below-market rates were valid; that is, below the rates formally registered by each UVIE with the Ministry of Economy. In other words, the Ministry of Energy was distorting the market and services provided by the UVIEs, and their economics because they had to judicially defend themselves from the now judged illegal Decree.

The Decree violates the principles of statement of reasons, foundation -constitutional, conventional, and legal–, legal certainty, free competition, job freedom, efficient economy, and the supremacy of the rule of law by prioritising a public interest artificially constructed by the Decree.