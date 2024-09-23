HDI Global Launches US Inland Marine Unit Led by Rebecca Molosky

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

HDI Global Insurance Company, the US subsidiary of international commercial insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI), today announced the launch of its Inland Marine unit as part of the Company’s expansion of its specialty product offering and capabilities in the region.

The new unit will be led by Rebecca Molosky, who joins HDI as Head of Inland Marine, reporting to Marco Hensel, Chief Underwriting Officer, HDI Global US.

“As we expand our product offerings, Rebecca’s strong relationship-building abilities, comprehensive coverage expertise, and exceptional customer service skills will be invaluable in driving growth in the Inland Marine sector,” said Mr. Hensel. “Under her leadership, we aim to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and strengthen our presence in this dynamic market as a Partner in Transformation. We are confident that Rebecca’s contributions will significantly enhance our capability to deliver top-tier solutions and outstanding service, ensuring our continued success and growth in this important sector.”

With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, Rebecca brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to HDI from her various claims and underwriting roles at Marsh, Travelers, and CNA. Based out of Ohio, her initial focus will be building up the Midwest book, concentrating primarily on construction and transportation risks. Utilizing HDI’s network capabilities, national expansion across all 50 states is planned for early 2025.

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

As a commercial and specialty lines insurer, HDI meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle market, and corporate customers with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners.

In the United States, HDI operates through its three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries, HDI Global Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer headquartered in Chicago, IL and licensed in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, HDI Global Select Insurance Company, a commercial property and casualty insurer licensed in Washington D.C., and in all US states with the exception of Rhode Island, and HDI Specialty Insurance Company, an Illinois domestic surplus lines insurer who provides both primary and excess coverage to specialized industries and is also authorized to write business nationwide.

Acting as a Partner in Transformation, HDI leads more than 5,000 International Programmes and offers its multinational customers compliant coverage worldwide. HDI is the Industrial Lines Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. Approximately 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 9.1 billion in the year 2023 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of A+/stable (strong). Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Ex-change in the MDAX.

