Highmark, US Digestive Health Reach New Contract Agreement

PITTSBURGH and EXTON, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark and US Digestive Health have announced that the two organizations reached agreement on a new five-year contract that ensures long-term, in-network access to specialized gastrointestinal (GI) care for Highmark members in Pennsylvania and Delaware, effective September 20.

US Digestive Health’s previous contract with Highmark expired on July 1, 2024.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with US Digestive Health so that our members may continue to have the broadest possible access to care close to home,” said Kate Musler, senior vice president of Health Plan Risk Management & Provider Networks for Highmark. “We believe this agreement is beneficial for the community we serve and for both organizations.”

The new five-year agreement means that Highmark members in Pennsylvania and Delaware, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members, will have long-term, in-network access to US Digestive Health, one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the country offering specialized GI care with more than 40 locations and 24 ambulatory surgery centers in both states.

“Our priority has always been expanding access to cutting-edge GI care,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. “The new agreement with Highmark provides continued access for our communities across Pennsylvania and Delaware.”