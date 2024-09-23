SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Hirsch, a global leader in high-security access control, video intelligence, and identity solutions, proudly announces that its ScrambleFactor SF.3 Reader has been awarded Security Today’s 2024 New Product of the Year Award in the Access Control Biometrics category. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding innovation and product development in the security industry, highlighting advancements that reshape how organizations protect their most critical assets.

Hirsch’s ScrambleFactor SF.3 has been recognized as Security Today’s 2024 New Product of the Year in the Access Control Biometrics category. As the next-generation evolution of the iconic ScramblePad, ScrambleFactor redefines secure entry with advanced fingerprint biometrics, a modern LCD touchscreen, and multi-factor authentication options. Built for the most secure environments, it integrates seamlessly with Hirsch’s Velocity security management system, ensuring unmatched security, speed, and flexibility. This award underscores Hirsch’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in high-security solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ScrambleFactor SF.3 builds on the legacy of Hirsch’s iconic ScramblePad, which protects thousands of access points globally. The SF.3 reimagines secure entry for federal government and high-security enterprise environments, offering up to three-factor authentication with biometrics, PIN, and contact/contactless authentication for unparalleled security, speed, and convenience. The SF.3 includes an LCD touchscreen for PIN entry (scramble or standard), an embedded contactless reader (13.56MHz and 125kHz), a contact reader (CAC, PIV, PIV-I, TWIC), and a fingerprint capture reader all in one stunning unit. The ScrambleFactor reader family is designed to meet the complex U.S. government FICAM PACS approvals for PAK, BIO, and CAK authentication mechanisms.

ScrambleFactor’s 4.3-inch diagonal screen, featuring viewing restrictors for enhanced privacy, ensures it is ideally suited for restricted access environments. The solution is fully integrated with Hirsch’s Velocity security management system, delivering seamless control over multi-site, high-assurance security operations.

Mark Allen, CEO of Hirsch, commented, “The recognition of ScrambleFactor SF.3 as a 2024 New Product of the Year is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation in high-security solutions. The SF.3 is the first in a family of next-generation ScramblePad readers. With the ScrambleFactor family of access control readers, we aspire to deliver the access reader for secure entry points worldwide. Future versions will include pure scrambling keypads, facial authentication, two-way audio, and more.”

All members of the ScrambleFactor family, including the SF.3, feature programmable graphics for custom branding at secure access points. This allows customers to personalize their access readers with their own identity branding and create custom multimedia interactions for employees, customers, and others seeking entry to their facilities. The SF.3 can also be configured to increase or decrease authentication factors required during specified time zones.

With features like multi-factor authentication, future-forward software-driven technology, and seamless OSDP connectivity to Hirsch Mx Controllers, ScrambleFactor SF.3 represents the latest in Hirsch’s legacy of innovation in secure access. Easily retrofitted into existing installations, the device provides a smooth upgrade path for facilities seeking to modernize their security systems.

This award underscores Hirsch’s leadership in delivering comprehensive high-security platforms. Through its merger with Vitaprotech, Hirsch has strengthened its ability to provide a global, enterprise-scale security ecosystem, including perimeter intrusion detection, command-and-control monitoring systems, and video intelligence.

See ScrambleFactor in action this week in booth 2327 at GSX 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Book your virtual demo of any of Hirsch’s high-security solutions at hirschsecure.com/request-a-demo.