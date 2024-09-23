BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Remote proctoring company Honorlock played a key role in helping the Academy of Lactation Policy and Practice ( ALPP ) renew its ongoing accreditation with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for its Certified Lactation Counselor ® (CLC ® ) program under the ISO/IEC 17024 standard.

ALPP is a non-profit organization that offers professional certifications in breastfeeding and human lactation for nurses, physicians, dietitians, WIC personnel, peer counselors, independent lactation counselors and others. Individuals who earn their CLC certification are recognized as professional lactation support providers. This designation helps families looking for professional resources easily identify individuals with advanced training. More than 3,500 individuals take the CLC ® examination every year.

In 2024, ALPP set out to renew its ongoing accreditation with ANAB for its CLC program, which ALPP has maintained since 2013. As part of accreditation, companies must prove that exams conform to professional standards and demonstrate validity. Delivering the CLC examination through Honorlock helped ALPP ensure test validity, reduce test interference and meet the standards set by the accreditation board. Accreditation, which is voluntary, indicates an exemplary level of credibility, integrity and trust.

“The dedicated and accessible Honorlock team listened to our needs and translated them into specific product requirements. They delivered features such as “Pro Mode” that exactly met our unique requirements to satisfy ANAB’s ISO/IEC 17024 standard,” said Ellie Mulpeter, Director, ALPP. “We appreciate the true partnership we have with Honorlock.”

“ALPP is the first ANAB-accredited certification provider to deliver its exams through Honorlock. This gives professionals looking to become certified a highly accessible channel through which they can take their proctored exam at any time, online, with no scheduling required and 24/7/365 support,” said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. “We’re proud to have played an important part in the re-accreditation of this program.”

About Honorlock

Honorlock upholds integrity for academic institutions and professional credentialing organizations by combining its human proctors and AI-powered integrity platform to deliver scalable, on-demand proctoring. With Honorlock, organizations can deliver secured exams from anywhere, while empowering test takers to do their best work with the flexibility of taking their exam without scheduling and at their point of readiness. For more information visit www.honorlock.com.