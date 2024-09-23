HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Gartner has positioned HPE as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Platforms. The most recent Gartner recognition is the 15 th time in a row that HPE has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.
“We believe the evaluation by Gartner substantiates that HPE Storage possesses an innovative strategy which enables enterprise customers to simplify management of data across their hybrid estate,” said Jim O’Dorisio, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Storage. “The strategic and successful transformation of our storage business as part of HPE GreenLake cloud accelerates our ability to execute and respond to customer needs.”
HPE’s vision is to simplify structured and unstructured data, easily manage apps and data, and protect data and workloads from edge to cloud, all with a consistent, AI-driven cloud experience. HPE continues to execute against its plan with the consolidation of its storage portfolio onto the HPE Alletra Storage MP architecture, combined with a unified cloud management experience provided by the HPE GreenLake cloud.
In the past year, HPE has accelerated this journey to one hybrid cloud storage platform with the introduction of several new groundbreaking solutions and services:
About Gartner Magic Quadrant
Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.
To learn more, access the full 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Platforms report on HPE’s website.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Platforms, Jeff Vogel, Chandra Mukhyala, 17 September 2024
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.
